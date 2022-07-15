Pleno.News – 17:15 | updated on 07/14/2022 18:41



Left, Chloe Cole after sex transition; right, Chloe currently, back to female gender Photos: Playback / Youtube / Fox News

A 17-year-old teenager who identifies as a former transsexual told her life experience and made an appeal during a hearing in the Florida Parliament, in the United States, last Friday (8). Born with female biological sex, Chloe Cole, underwent the hormonal transition at age 13 aiming to become a man and had her breasts removed at 15. Now 17 years old, the young woman says she regretted it and defends that children and adolescents are still not mature enough to make irreversible decisions about their bodies.

Chloe was heard in the state legislature during a hearing on a bill aimed at restricting the White House’s Florida Medicaid program. If passed, the rule would bar the state from funding drugs, surgery or “any procedure that alters primary or secondary sexual characteristics” to treat “gender dysphoria.”

During her testimony, Chloe said that she took testosterone and drugs to block puberty, as well as having breast surgery, when she was still not able to fully understand the consequences of her decisions.

“I really didn’t understand the full ramifications of any of the medical decisions I was making. I couldn’t understand it,” she stressed.

Chloe reports that she regretted concluding that she might never be able to breastfeed her children.

– I don’t know if I will be able to fully carry a child, and I may be at increased risk for certain types of cancer, particularly cervical cancer. And because I don’t have my breasts, I’m not able to breastfeed any future children I have. This realization, in fact, was one of the biggest things that led me to realize that this was not the path I should have taken – she pointed out.

The teenager ended by appealing to parents not to make the sexual change in their underage children. In her assessment, such a decision should only be made by patients when they are adults.

– No child should have to experience what I experienced. Parents, don’t transition your children,” Chloe pleaded.

