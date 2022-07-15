Exchanges operate without defined direction after China’s GDP below forecast and ore has another downfall in Dalian; market affairs today

Asian stocks closed mixed, while futures in New York and European markets rose on Friday (15), after China’s GDP came in weaker than expected. The world’s second-largest economy saw economic activity growth of 0.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier, below the Refinitiv consensus of 1%, amid the impacts of mobility restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. . The data lead to a sharp drop in the prices of metallic commodities, with the most traded futures contracts on the Dalian Exchange for iron ore down about 10%.

However, Chinese retail sales rose 3.1% in June, beating expectations from a Reuters poll of analysts not expecting growth compared to a year ago.

In the US, the latest report on June retail sales is out, as well as import and export prices, which will be released Friday at 9:30 am. The June industrial production report is expected at 10:15 am. The preliminary data for July for consumer sentiment are released at 11 am.

Yesterday (14), investors evaluated the second quarter results of JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, which kicked off the main balance sheets of the banks, and also weighed the probability of higher interest rate hikes by the Fed and fears of impending recession.

More important banking results are expected this Friday from Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

Here, Congress enacted the PEC that decrees an emergency to expand benefits, which can somehow leverage Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity less than three months before the elections. At B3, we have stock options expiration.

Check out more highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

U.S. futures traded with slight gains in the last trading session of the week after major markets tumbled the day before after a disappointing start to second-quarter earnings at the nation’s biggest banks.

JPMorgan Chase shares tumbled nearly 3.5% the day before after the bank increased its bad loan provisions and suspended share buybacks. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley shares closed down 0.4% after the bank reported weaker-than-expected investment banking revenue.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.32%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.35%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.39%

Asia

Asian markets closed mixed after China’s GDP grew less than forecast in the second quarter of 2022. The quarterly performance is the weakest since the first quarter of 2020, in the first waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Retail sales beat expectations, however, rising 3.1% in June. A Reuters poll of analysts did not expect growth compared to a year ago.

The news about the real estate sector follows on the radar. Banking and real estate stocks were hit hard on Thursday as buyers boycotted mortgage payments for unfinished real estate projects.

The South China Morning Post reported on Thursday that the boycott has grown, with buyers of more than 230 properties in 86 cities failing to make mortgage payments.

Shanghai SE (China), -1.64%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.54%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -2.19%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.68%

Europe

European markets were higher on Friday, looking to rebound in the final session of a difficult week after a new wave of global interest rate hikes exacerbated fears about economic growth prospects.

Political uncertainty returned to Rome on Thursday after the country’s president rejected Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s offer to step down.

Draghi said he would step down as Italian leader after a political party in his ruling coalition refused to participate in a confidence vote earlier in the day. Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected Draghi’s resignation and asked him to address Parliament to get a clear view of the political situation.

FTSE 100 (UK), +1.13%

DAX (Germany), +1.88%

CAC 40 (France), +0.85%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +1.66%

commodities

Oil prices are up slightly, with Brent trading below $100 a barrel amid prospects for a less aggressive rate hike in the US, although concerns about a pick-up in demand have limited gains.

Iron ore prices fall sharply after Chinese second quarter GDP below forecast. In addition, the outlook for demand in the main real estate sector, which accounts for more than 20% of China’s GDP, is under new pressure due to the widespread boycott of mortgage payments by homebuyers, who are protesting the failure of developers to deliver homes that have been sold. in advance.

WTI Oil, +0.31%, at $96.09 a barrel

Brent crude, up 0.79% at $99.88 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 10.04% to 645.00 yuan, equivalent to US$95.43

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +5.43% at $20,855.60 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The week ends with US industrial production and retail sales figures for June. For industry performance, the Refinitiv consensus points to a slight increase of 0.1% from May. For retail, the average of projections is for growth of 0.8% in sales, after a retraction in the previous month.

The domestic agenda is emptied this Friday.

Brazil

1 pm: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, has a meeting with the Industry Coalition

1pm: Expiration of stock options

USA

9:30 am: Retail sales

9:30 am: Prices of goods

9:30 am: Empire State Manufacturing Index

9:45 am: Speech by Fed’s Raphael Bostic

10am: Speech by Fed’s James Bullard

10:15 am: Industrial production

11: Michigan Consumer Confidence

14: Baker Hughes rig count

3. Aid PEC

Congress enacted, on Thursday (14), the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that decrees a state of emergency in the country to allow the Planalto Palace to grant and expand social benefits on the eve of the election. The text, which had already passed in the Senate, was approved yesterday in the Chamber after having the process accelerated through regimental maneuvers.

The government is in a hurry to pay the benefits, which are seen by President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) re-election campaign as a way to leverage his popularity. Today, the chief executive appears in second place in the polls of intention to vote for the Palácio do Planalto, behind former president Lula (PT).

Bolsonaro praises Congress and returns to talk about deflation

When participating in the ceremony for the promulgation of the PEC dos Auxílios, Bolsonaro praised Congress for being a “partner” with the government and said again that the reduction of ICMS levied on fuels could result in deflation. “ICMS ceiling will lead to much lower inflation next year. I dare say we may have deflation. It is Brazil returning to the normality of the pre-pandemic period”, declared the president in the Federal Senate.

Protagonist of tensions with the STF, Bolsonaro said at the ceremony that he “has a lot to thank” to Parliament for the PEC dos Auxílios and for the support offered to create programs such as BEm and Auxílio Emergencial.

Congress overturns veto on state compensation for ICMS losses

Yesterday (14), Congress overturned President Bolsonaro’s veto of the ICMS law that provides for compensation to states for possible loss in revenue. The law establishes a ceiling of 18% for charging ICMS on fuel, electricity, communications and public transport.

4. Covid

Last Thursday (14), Brazil recorded 292 deaths and 65,080 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 246, an increase of 16% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 54,238, which represents a decrease of 6% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 168,189,450, equivalent to 78.29% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,379,709 people, which represents 83.50% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 98,013,859 people, or 45.62% of the population.

The states of SP, RJ, MA, TO and AP do not separate the numbers of third and fourth doses. For this reason, the booster percentages may be inflated.

5. Corporate Radar

Camil (CAML3) reported net income of R$96.8 million in 1Q22, down 10.5% year-on-year.

Ebitda was R$ 244.6 million, up 33.0% compared to 1Q21, with a margin of 10.2%, up 2.1 percentage points over the same period last year.

Méliuz (CASH3) reported that the gross value of goods (GMV) totaled BRL 1.418 billion in 2TRI, up 24% year-on-year, according to an operational preview.

Minerva (BEEF3) has entered into a mutually exclusive supply agreement in the UK with Hilton Food Solutions, the protein trading division of the Hilton Food Group.

According to the company, the agreement will allow Minerva to expand the supply of beef in the food service, processed food industry and British retail segments, in addition to better understanding the dynamics of this market and the profile of local customers.

Directional (DIRR3)

Direcional announced that it will pay interest on equity on July 25th.

The payment of dividends was approved on July 11, in the total amount of R$ 69.964 million, corresponding to R$ 0.47 per share. The shareholding base will be entitled to JCP on July 14, 2022.

Randon started paying JCP on August 25th. The amount to be paid is R$70.738 million, which corresponds to a gross amount of R$0.21370 per common and preferred share. The shareholding base of July 20, 2022 will be entitled to receive JCP, and the shares will be traded “ex-right” as of July 21, 2022.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

