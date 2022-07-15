“Excuse the swearing”; Globo actor raises the tone and exposes that Caio Castro ‘put up’ in fight against him

At 46 years of age, Malvino Salvador collects numerous roles in soap operas. With that, the actor also has several stories (funny or not) throughout his career. Some were told during his and his wife’s participation, jiu-jitsu champion Kyra Gracie, on the podcast “Talking Parrot”.

During the conversation with presenters Renato Rabello and Sérgio Mallandro, the actor said that he lived characters with the same profession as his partner. These were in the soap operas “Sete Pecados” (2007) and “A Dona do Pedaço” (2019). “In this last one, my character was not a fighter, but he trained boxing, he had already been a competitor in the past. He was gay and wanted to get closer to Rock, Caio Castro’s character, who was a fighter, through boxing”, he said.

Malvino Salvador took the opportunity to comment that his co-star was “touchy” during the fight scenes between the two in the plot. “[Queria] give Caio some beatings. Fucking loose*! We were going to do the scenes, he would run away… Damn it, sorry for the bad word!”, joked the actor, remembering the scenes.

Drawing laughter from the presenters, Salvador revealed that Caio Castro ran away from the scenes he had the most “footprint” in the fights. “I wanted to do some more gripping scenes, to hit a little bit, and he would run away. I said: ‘ah, Caio, p*!”, concluded Malvino, laughing at the situation.