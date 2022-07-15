Family Health Unit in the Alto Limoeiro neighborhood is renovated from floor to ceiling and delivered to the population

The City Hall delivered, on the morning of this Thursday (14), another reform of the Basic Health Unit in Patos de Minas. As with the unit in the Sebastião Amorim and Lagoa Grande neighborhoods, the unit in the Alto Limoeiro neighborhood was also completely renovated. It took more than two months of floor-to-ceiling work.

The ceremony was attended by municipal secretaries, representatives of the legislature, military authorities, among others. Mayor Luís Eduardo Falcão said that the unit was completely renovated, but whoever thought it was just praise was wrong. The mayor said that it is absurd for the unit to be renovated two years after its opening. “The municipality needs to be more committed to public money. It’s absurd that we have to renovate a health unit two years after it opened,” he said.







The secretary of health, Ana Carolina Caixeta Magalhães reported that more than R$150 thousand were spent on the renovation of the unit. The secretary explained that the total renovation of the floor, walls, paintings and also the electrical and hydraulic part was carried out. “The unit was all painted inside and out, in addition to several new furniture that we purchased. Some have already arrived and others are yet to arrive,” she said.







The Family Health Unit of the Alto Limoeiro neighborhood was inaugurated in July 2020 by the then mayor at the time José Eustáquio Rodrigues Alves. The unit is named after the owner Sílvia Maria Ferreira who died in 2018 at the age of 107. Her children, Mr. José Belchior and Mrs. Rosa, were at the inauguration. According to them, it is a great joy that they receive this honor since she was very dear to her family and everyone who knew her.





Asked about the lack of doctors in health units, the mayor said that currently all units have doctors, only two professionals are on vacation. He stressed that the priority of the municipality is with health and this is being resolved with the expansion of beds, hospitals and the end of the queue of elective surgeries.