Farid celebrates player leaving Grêmio: “one of the biggest failures”

Credit: Playback/YouTube

Farid Germano Filho has become one of the best-known sports influencers in the country since last year, when he revealed his passion for clubs. Thus, the experienced journalist became famous with his explosive reactions. In this way, Grêmio’s bad campaign, which culminated in relegation to the Brasileirão Serie B, made him fall in favor with netizens.

This Thursday (14), in a video published on his channel, Farid celebrated the departure of Martín Benítez. The loan transfer to América-MG should be confirmed by tomorrow (15), as the Argentine is a request from Vagner Mancini. The coach, Farid’s disaffected due to the fall to the Brasileirão Serie B, even received a thank you from the journalist.

“The ‘donkey’ (the nickname by which Farid always refers to Mancini) did good for Grêmio. He asked for the hiring of Benítez, who was one of the biggest failures of the 119 years of Grêmio’s history”, opined Farid Germano Filho, who reinforced in the comment “the good” that the coach of Coelho did to Tricolor Gaúcho. “Grêmio got rid of a bomb. A player who earned 350 thousand reais a month”, he added.

Farid again criticized Vagner Mancini

Later, Farid left “kindness” aside to resume criticism of Vagner Mancini. “This citizen did good to Grêmio and Grêmio fans. He who demoted Grêmio and renewed the contract to stay because of football vice Denis Abrahão, who would have had to leave with him”, opined the influencer, who ironically applauded the América-MG coach at the end of his comment. “And for you who are in Belo Horizonte, you finally did good to Grêmio. Because so far, you’ve only destroyed Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto-Alegrense”, he added.

Martín Benítez was introduced in January, shortly after Grêmio paid around one million reais for the loan to Independiente. However, he lived with injuries and only entered the field for 12 opportunities, making an assist and not scoring goals.