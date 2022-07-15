FGTS PROFIT will be distributed to millions of workers until August

According to Law 13.446/2017, workers who have active or inactive accounts in the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) receive the proceeds from the fund every year until August 31st.

Also known as FGTS profitthe income refers to a rendering of accounts by the Federal Government, which takes the amounts as a loan and returns them duly corrected.

In this way, while the workers keep their resources saved, the Federal Government invests in public projects such as housing, infrastructure and basic sanitation works.

However, the profit is only granted to the worker who had a balance available until December 31. Therefore, this year, citizens who had available values ​​in December 2021 will be covered.

It should be noted that the amount to be transferred is determined at annual meetings of the Board of Trustees of the FGTShowever, there is still no forecast of the values ​​for this year.

FGTS profit 2022

With regard to this year’s profit, it is likely to be impacted by high inflation, which is already at 11.73%, as measured in the last 12 months by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

In addition, by law, the profit of the FGTS cannot be transferred in its entirety. The percentage for payment, like every year, is revealed by the FGTS Board of Trustees. The procedure should be carried out soon.

However, according to the law that governs the profit of the Guarantee Fund, the benefit must be distributed among workers until August 31.

Who is entitled to the FGTS profit?

The payment of the FGTS profit is granted to workers who have amounts available in their fund accounts until December 31 of each year.

Therefore, holders who had a positive balance until December 31, 2021, will receive the accountability of the Federal Government this year.

Thus, the amount to be paid for the FGTS profit will not be transferred directly to the accounts linked to the fund. Therefore, workers can only withdraw the FGTSaccording to the traditional modalities of the program, which are:

Anniversary withdrawal;

Unjustified dismissal by the employer;

Termination by agreement between employer and employee;

To buy your own home;

To complement payment for property purchased through a consortium;

To complement payment for financed property (by the SFH — Housing Financial System);

Termination for termination of a fixed-term contract;

By closing the company: valid in case of partial or total extinction of the company or establishment;

Termination for mutual fault (employer and employee) or force majeure (if the company is hit by fire or flood, for example);

Termination by retirement;

In the event of natural disasters, such as floods or windstorms;

If a self-employed worker, employed through a class entity, is suspended for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

For workers who are 70 years old or older;

Workers or dependents with HIV;

Workers or dependents diagnosed with cancer;

Workers or dependents who are terminally ill because of a serious illness;

Employees who stay three years in a row or more without working with a formal contract;

In case of death of the worker, dependents and heirs legally recognized, can make the withdrawal.