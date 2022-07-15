Fight for the GDF embolizes a month before the deadline for the plates

posted 7/15/2022 5:55 AM / updated 7/15/2022 6:01 AM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The movement of Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), when announcing the ticket this week, did not end the possibility of new changes and last-minute agreements that could shuffle the political game. There is still one month to go before the deadline for registering applications. Until August 15th, suspense remains in various pieces of political chess.

With the picture so confused, with internal conflicts that can change compositions and even make candidacies unfeasible, there are many political arrangements under discussion. There is still no certainty about the candidacy of ex-governor José Roberto Arruda for the Buriti Palace, Senator José Antônio Reguffe (Union) says he will not run at any cost and there are those who are still in the race without any alliance. This is the case of senators Izalci Lucas (PSDB) and Leila Barros (PDT) and former Secretary of Education Rafael Parente (PSB).

Not even the ticket announced by Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), with Deputy Celina Leão (PP) as deputy and former Minister of Family, Women and Human Rights Damares Alves as a candidate for the Senate, can be considered definitive.

When he made the announcement, Ibaneis said that he did not close the door to new agreements, but these would now be defined on another level. “I enter this room today with a free heart, free from any agreement I made in the past and from now on, anyone who wants to deal with any path — and the path is always open — will have to sit down and make a new agreement,” he said. at the national headquarters of the PP, on Wednesday night.

Federal deputy Flávia Arruda (PL-DF) was the pre-candidate for the Senate on the Ibaneis ticket and was even invited to be vice president. Ibaneis’s bet was that, by bringing together the parties of President Jair Bolsonaro’s base, he would have the possibility of winning reelection in the first round. Then came the possibility of Arruda contesting the election.

The dispute between Ibaneis and Arruda displeases interlocutors on both sides who will have to take sides. The two candidacies, in addition to splitting a political base, will put former allies at war. Yesterday, for example, attacks were already circulating on social networks, side by side, without identification of authors.

With the change of political chess, President Jair Bolsonaro may have two platforms in the Federal District, with the candidacies of Ibaneis and Arruda. But the head of the Planalto Palace did not endorse the alliance of allied parties, and an action by him could still change the picture.

Ibaneis knows this. For this reason, the governor, in his speech, praised the president and his management, assured that he will be loyal in the campaign and thanked the resources transferred by the federal government to the DF.

Incentive

An ally of Ibaneis, the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, is the guarantor of the alliance between the governor, the PP and the Republicans. It was he, in fact, who encouraged Damares to choose the Federal District as his electoral domicile and to run for the Senate, which hindered Flávia Arruda in the Bolsonarist base.

The Arruda couple, in a conversation with allies yesterday, commented that Ibaneis lost in this move the president’s party, which in the DF is the strongest.

The PL has four district deputies: Agaciel Maia, Daniel Donizet, Roosevelt Vilela and Reginaldo Sardinha. In addition, it had the most voted federal deputy, Flávia Arruda, who scores well in the Senate polls.

in competition

Ibaneis Rocha (MDB)

The governor announced the slate for re-election with federal deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF) as deputy governor and former minister of Family, Women and Human Rights Damares Alves (Republicans) to the Senate. It thus brings together the MDB and two parties from the Bolsonarist base. It intends to give a platform to President Jair Bolsonaro, although the MDB has its own candidacy for the Presidency, with Senator Simone Tebet.

Jose Roberto Arruda (PL)

In Jair Bolsonaro’s party, former governor José Roberto Arruda is the president’s preferred candidate to run for Palácio do Buriti. But he has not yet decided which office he will run for. If he runs for the GDF, Arruda will seek an alliance with the PSD, owned by businessman Paulo Octávio, with the PSDB, owned by senator Izalci Lucas, and with União Brasil, owned by José Antônio Reguffe. Arruda also has the partnership of Patriota.

José Antonio Reguffe (Union Brazil)

In União Brasil, Senator José Antônio Reguffe has the longest television time to present himself to the electorate as a candidate. Reguffe has been discussing a possible alliance with Podemos, Novo, PSC and Cidadania, but needs internal decisions from these parties to close a deal. He has also been talking to Rafael Parente’s PSB, who may be his deputy. There is also the possibility of Reguffe having as vice the regional president of União Brasil, the lawyer Manoel Arruda. One of the possible candidates for the Senate is the lawyer Paulo Roque (Novo).

Leandro Grass (PT-PV-PCdoB Federation)

District deputy in his first term, Leandro Grass (PV) managed to consolidate himself as the candidate for the government of the federation of former president Lula. He will have Professor Olgamir Amancia (PCdoB) as his deputy and the director of the Teachers’ Union (Sinpro) Rosilene Corrêa as a candidate for the Senate. It will try to grow with the help of Lula’s popularity. But, like the competitors identified with Bolsonaro, it will also lead to the rejection of national polarization.

Rafael Parente (PSB)

PSB pre-candidate, Rafael Parente is a PHD in education and was government secretary Ibaneis Rocha. But he will run for the party of former governor Rodrigo Rollemberg. He tried to build alliances and bring representatives of the PT-PV-PCdoB federation parties to his ticket, but he wanted to be the head of the ticket. He also has open dialogue with Reguffe to form a partnership as deputy. However, in the PSB the proposal to launch Parente to the government grows, even if in a thoroughbred slate, without a coalition.

Keka Bagno (PSol-Rede Federation)

The PSol-Rede federation gave up its presidential candidacy to support Lula, but maintained projects to run for state governments as a way of strengthening the party’s discourse. In the DF, social worker Keka Bagno (PSol) will run for government, with a deputy from the same party, Toni de Castro. The national leader of the Sustainability Network Pedro Ivo will be the candidate for the Senate.

Izalci Lucas (PSDB)

Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB) has been working since the previous election to be a candidate for the government of the Federal District. In 2018, he did not have the support of the party for the race for the Palácio do Buriti and ended up running for the Senate. Today, as a senator, he faces a clash in the PSDB-Citizenship federation to make his candidacy viable. President of Cidadania, deputy Paula Belmonte prefers an alliance with Senator José Antônio Reguffe in which she runs as vice or candidate for the Senate.

Leila Barros (PDT)

Senator Leila Barros left the PSB, migrated to Cidadania and ended up in the PDT, where she was launched as a pre-candidate for the DF government. She is an important platform for her party’s presidential candidate, Ciro Gomes. But she did not forge local alliances. If she maintains the candidacy, she should have former Speaker of the Legislative House Joe Valle as vice president.

Lucas Salles (DC)

Professor Lucas Salles and professor Suelene Balduino will have their candidacies for governor and vice governor, respectively, confirmed at the Christian Democracy (DC) party convention on July 31. The name of the legend for the Senate race has not yet been announced.