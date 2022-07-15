Final Fantasy 16 in open world would take 15 years to make

Final Fantasy 16 is not an open world game, this is something that was revealed last month by Naoki Yoshida, producer of the highly anticipated title from Square Enix, but has now explained why this decision is made and how it relates to the requirements.

Naoki Yoshida spoke to Weekly Famitsu and commented (thanks to VGC) that there are other more important elements to defining a Final Fantasy game and that betting on an open world could mean 15 years of developing the game.

“When I played the first Final Fantasy, I thought ‘this is a movie-style gaming experience’. The production, the dialogue timing, the drama, the sound all combined to create the best gaming experience possible,” says Yoshida.

“As soon as a Chocobo or Moogle is included, I thought it was a Final Fantasy experience. You need to feel that gaming experience in Final Fantasy 16.”

“Also, it’s necessary to understand the general scheme of game design when taking into account the strengths of the team itself. When thinking about it, I thought, ‘I don’t think an open world fits with what we’re planning at the moment’.”

Yoshida wants a story with a hero who saves the world, because “this is Final Fantasy. I want a summon that goes crazy and destroys the map. I want to release the game as soon as possible. I can’t release this game in parts.”

The producer of Final Fantasy 16 believes they don’t need an open world to deliver the best story and an experience that mixes games and movies. However, creating the game you want, with the quality you want and in an open world, would mean too long a development time.