Fitch raises outlook for Brazil’s credit rating

The international agency raised the country’s assessment and highlighted the improvement in public accounts; group also projected a decrease in Gross Debt over Gross Domestic Product this year

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Rating agency Fitch has raised the outlook for Brazil’s credit risk rating



the rating agency Fitch, one of the three largest in the segment in the world, raised the perspective of the Brazilian note this Thursday, 14, and changed the country’s classification from negative to stable. Maintained at BB-, the assessment remained at the same level as in 2018. In a note, Fitch stressed that the decision “reflects the better-than-expected evolution of public finances amid the successive shocks of recent years, since we attributed the negative in May 2020”. According to the agency, the decision to improve the outlook comes after an improvement in public accounts through the first consolidated primary surplus since 2013 and the possible decrease in the General Government Gross Debt and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 80.3% in the last year to 78.8% this year. “Short-term growth dynamics have exceeded Fitch’s previous expectations, and incremental reform progress could benefit the medium-term investment outlook,” the group said.