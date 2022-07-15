Fitch raises outlook for Brazil’s credit rating

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Fitch raises outlook for Brazil’s credit rating 4 Views

The international agency raised the country’s assessment and highlighted the improvement in public accounts; group also projected a decrease in Gross Debt over Gross Domestic Product this year

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil50 and 10 reais banknotes
Rating agency Fitch has raised the outlook for Brazil’s credit risk rating

the rating agency Fitch, one of the three largest in the segment in the world, raised the perspective of the Brazilian note this Thursday, 14, and changed the country’s classification from negative to stable. Maintained at BB-, the assessment remained at the same level as in 2018. In a note, Fitch stressed that the decision “reflects the better-than-expected evolution of public finances amid the successive shocks of recent years, since we attributed the negative in May 2020”. According to the agency, the decision to improve the outlook comes after an improvement in public accounts through the first consolidated primary surplus since 2013 and the possible decrease in the General Government Gross Debt and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 80.3% in the last year to 78.8% this year. “Short-term growth dynamics have exceeded Fitch’s previous expectations, and incremental reform progress could benefit the medium-term investment outlook,” the group said.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Janet Yellen says Russia has no place at G20 meeting

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved