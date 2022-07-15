Fitch reaffirms Brazil’s BB- rating and improves outlook from “negative” to “stable”

The global risk rating agency Fitch reaffirmed the “BB-” rating (still at a speculative grade) and revised Brazil’s outlook from “negative” to “stable” on Thursday, citing data from the accounts better than expected, despite successive shocks in recent years.

“The Central Bank’s decisive monetary policy tightening, underpinned by its new formal autonomy, underscores its commitment to fighting inflation,” the agency said in a statement.

Last year, the agency assesses, Brazil recorded its first primary fiscal surplus since 2013, with superior revenue performance and the authorities’ commitment to withdrawing the stimulus implemented during the pandemic.

Fitch highlights a sharp reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio in 2021, followed by another slight drop in 2022, considerably improving the starting point before a gradual increase projected from 2023. The agency calculates that Brazil’s gross debt in to GDP ratio will fall to 78.8% in 2022, from 80.3% in 2021 and 88.6% in 2020.

“Short-term growth momentum has surpassed Fitch’s previous expectations, and incremental progress on reforms could benefit the medium-term investment outlook.”

Fiscal and growth challenges persist and the October 2022 elections present uncertainty about how they will be addressed, Fitch points out. “However, these challenges are already captured in Brazil’s ‘BB-‘ ratings and Fitch expects broad continuity of macroeconomic policy after the elections.”

