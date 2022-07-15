Flamengo is 100% with Dorival Júnior at Maracanã; see numbers

Flamengo managed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil yesterday, beating Atlético-MG 2-0. The numbers of Rubro-Negro under the command of Dorival Júnior, especially at Maracanã, stage of the Rooster, get attention.

In all, there are 10 games between Flamengo and Dorival, with six wins and four defeats. The team scored 19 goals (average of 1.9 per game) and conceded 10 (1 per game). At Maracanã, there were four matches, with triumphs at every opportunity.

according to footstats, Fla de Dorival has 58 successful shots and conceded 35 shots to opponents. The team has a performance of 60%, even with an oscillating start.

Flamengo is in ninth place in the Brazilian Championship, but has guaranteed places in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. In the continental tournament, Rubro-Negro will face Corinthians.

The draw for the Copa do Brasil will be held next Tuesday (19), at 1:30 pm (Brasília time).