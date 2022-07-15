FN PERFORMANCES: Saraiva, Kanu and Luís Castro are the worst in Botafogo’s defeat to América-MG; Matheus Nascimento and Jeffinho enter well

CAT: 6.0

Saved Botafogo from conceding more goals in the first half, with great saves

SARAVIA: 3.0

Lost in the marking, he was easy prey for Pedrinho, as in the first goal

JOEL CARLI: 5.0

He even tried with technique and leadership, but he was too exposed to counterattacks and ended up leaving at half-time

KANU: 3.0

Terrible. He almost handed a goal to Henrique Almeida and only watched Felipe Azevedo open the scoring, apart from other scares

HUGO: 4.5

Reasonable play defensively and uninspired offensively

PATRICK DE PAULA: 5.0

He fought and made space in the middle, until he got injured.

TCHE TCHE: 5.0

Some movement and simple passes, no shine

LUCAS FERNANDES: 6.0

The most lucid in the middle, still got to the front to finish

GUSTAVO SAUER: 5.0

Shy come back, still without rhythm, with some good plays

VINICIUS LOPES: 5.0

He ran, fought and struggled. Lack of technical quality

ERISON: 5.5

He took danger on some occasions and was rushed on others. He looks eager to score again.

MATHEUS BIRTH: 6.0

He entered the game well, with quality and intelligence. Almost scored your goal

PHILIPE SAMPAIO: 5.5

Played serious and steady, but struggled with fast moves

JEFINHO: 6.0

He came in distributing dribbling and skill. It was fine, as far as possible

DG: 5.5

He composed the left side, willingly, and did not compromise

LUÍS CASTRO: 3.0

He opened the team, conceded two goals and scored none. He had more pieces available, but he couldn’t get his team to play and again it didn’t seem to suit his opponent. Botafogo were too vulnerable to the speed of América-MG