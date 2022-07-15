Foods that can be eaten for breakfast for diabetics

For many, the first meal of the day needs to be made up of good nutritious and delicious options. For who has diabetes the care in making breakfast needs to be expanded, because while you should not stay for long periods of fasting (to avoid hypoglycemia), you can’t exaggerate the amounts of carbohydrates to avoid glucose elevation.

Diabetics need to consume carbohydrates at every meal, however, control of amounts must be done according to medical advice, because each person has their individualized portions of carbohydrates, which depend on factors such as blood sugar control and goals and medications. used.

To make no mistake, the ideal is always to have healthy food options available, whether for breakfast or any other snack.

Healthy breakfast options for people with diabetes

Breakfast needs to contain food groups such as protein, fiber, vitamins, and fried foods, excess sugar and carbohydrates should be avoided.

proteins: provide more satiety and help with glycemic control. Good protein sources are eggs, cheese, pate, peanut butter, options that you can easily integrate into breakfast.

fibers: They have a similar function to protein, help balance blood sugar levels, in addition to being good for the intestines. For these reasons, whole-grain breads, grains like granola, cereal, and oatmeal can be included.

What should be avoided or consumed in moderation

Coffee should be a meal rich in nutrients, but low in calories and sugars.

Eating only carbohydrates is not recommended as it can cause an imbalance of blood glucose. Thus, it must always be accompanied by protein sources.

The consumption of sugar should preferably be avoided, but if there is no way to do this, it should be in very low amounts.

Foods fried in oil are not recommended, because saturated fat can increase the chances of cardiovascular disease. The ideal is to consume olive oil and vegetable oils.