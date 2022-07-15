For 15 years as Santa Claus, elderly man ‘beak’ as ‘Velho do Rio’ and guarantees off-season income | Mato Grosso do Sul

It was there in 2006 that Roberto Ribeiro, 69, used his physical aspects and began to act as Santa Claus in shopping malls in Campo Grande. Now, in 2022, the elderly person guarantees a different “beak” and outside the Christmas season, but that the beard and gray hair remain essential: that of “Velho do Rio”.
For 15 years as Santa Claus fixed in the Christmas of Campo Grande, Roberto Ribeiro assumed the role of “Velho do Rio” in an event, in Campo Grande. This time, the old man put aside the red cap for the pawn hat, shabby clothes, staff and even gaudy to get into the character of the soap opera “Pantanal”.
“It’s the first time [que sou Velho do Rio], but I’ll tell you, very tasty, see?! Just yesterday I estimate that I took a thousand photos up”, said laughing Roberto, dressed as “Velho do Rio”, who has been guaranteeing income outside the Christmas season.
The “Velho do Rio” has become famous at the congress. — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction
Roberto is from Minas Gerais, but has lived in Mato Grosso do Sul for almost 26 years. In addition to being a lover of the state, the old man is a fan of the soap opera Pantanal. Back in the first version, in 1990, he was already watching the stories of Juma and Jove.
When watching the current version, recognition was undeniable for the resemblance to the mystical character of Osmar Prado. “I’m watching. I watched the entire first version. I think his part is interesting, when he gets angry, he turns an anaconda”, he commented.
Unlike the soap opera, Roberto guarantees that he has not yet become an anaconda. “Thank God I haven’t become an anaconda yet”, joked the old man.
For December, the dirty beard of the “Velho do Rio” will give way to the white hair of the good old man. Roberto guarantees that at the end of this year the role of Santa Claus will be assumed. “I’m going to change the clothes of Velho do Rio for Santa Claus clothes”, he concludes.