Foreign Minister rules out any cedings of territory to Russia (not even to achieve peace)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Ukraine’s objective is to “liberate our territories, restore our territorial integrity and full sovereignty in the east and south” of the country.

Thus, Kuleba rules out the possibility of Ukraine making territorial concessions to Moscow as part of any peace agreement. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy reveals that “there are currently no negotiations [de paz] between Russia and Ukraine, because of Russia’s position and its continued aggression against our country,” he told reporters ahead of a meeting in Istanbul to unblock Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

Last week, Ukraine’s government appealed to Canada not to return to Russia a turbine that Russian state-owned company Gazprom had said would be essential in order to repair the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, one of Europe’s main natural gas arteries. , stating that this would be a violation of the Western sanctions regime applied to Russia and “a mistake”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video message, had stressed that this would set a dangerous precedent and that Russia could continue to try to get the allies to break the union against Russia.

“We are fighting for our freedom, for our territorial integrity and we want peace”, pointed out Kuleba, quoted by ‘APNews’. “This war was imposed on us. This was not our choice.”