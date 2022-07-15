Former BBB Breno Simões poses with his son and similarities steal the show: “The face of the father”

Breno Simões poses with his newborn son and netizens reinforce similarities with Paula Amorim’s husband

Last Wednesday (13), the ex-BBB Breno Simões enchanted the web by sharing new records of the little Theoher newborn son.

In the images, the heir of the also ex-BBB Paula Amorim appears making faces and mouths, but what stole the show was the boy’s resemblance to the big daddy.

“Oh, beautiful train, just! I asked to come with health, but since daddy from heaven was so generous, let me thank you for this combo, see? I love you my son, you are my daily fuel, I will do everything to be your greatest example“, he drooled in the caption of the publication.

Mom also made a point of drooling over both of them: “The perfection of these photos“.

In the comments, fans melted. “the father’s face“, said an admirer. “Like father Like Son“, commented another. A third ironized: “Paula only lent her belly“.

Look:

POST CHILDBIRTH

The ex-BBB Paula Amorim played green with followers by showing how her little tummy is doing two weeks after the birth of her first child with Breno Simõesthe little Theo.

Realistic, she said that she still has 3 kilos to go back to her normal weight, but said that her belly is still in the cracks. According to the fitness influencer, the region is flaccid.