Fragments of Insects and Rodent Hair Found in Powdered Seasoning













The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) prohibited the marketing and distribution of ground cinnamon from the Pirata brand and ordered the recall of a batch of the product after finding the presence of insect fragments and rodent hair. The decision was taken after Vilma Alimentos, the company responsible for producing the food, sent a notice of voluntary recall.

According to a decision published in the Federal Official Gazette this Wednesday (13), Anvisa said that, in a fiscal analysis carried out by the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed-MG), six insect fragments were found – an indication of failures of good manufacturing practices—and four fragments of rodent fur—foreign matter indicating risk—both above tolerated limits.

In the text, the agency points out that the substances were found in 40g tubes of batch 549534ZS, with validity on 06/14/2023. The fragments violate item IV of art. 48 of Decree-Law No. 986 and art. 4th, 5th and 6th of the Collegiate Board Resolution (RDC) No. 623.

The company Vilma Alimentos was contacted by the R7but has not yet commented on the case.









other cases







Last Tuesday (12), Anvisa also ordered the recall of batches of vanilla flavored ice cream from the Häagen-Dazs brand after identifying the possible presence of a carcinogen. 2-Chloroethanol (2-EC), found in ice cream, may be related to ethylene oxide (ETO), for which “the mutagenic and carcinogenic potential cannot be ruled out” [que pode causar câncer].

In April, the agency banned the marketing, distribution, import and use of batches of Kinder branded products suspected of being contaminated by Salmonella typhimurium. The brand’s chocolates made in Europe were a reason for international alert and recollection.