France beats Belgium and advances to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Euro Cup | international football

Another selection secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Eurocup in advance. In the duel between France and Belgium for Group D, the French got the better, by 2 to 1, and join England and Germany, already classified for the next phase.

Despite the victory, France did not play their best game in the competition. The Belgian team knew how to neutralize the opponents and prevent the effectiveness of French attacks. The team led by Corinne Diacre also saw Marie-Antoinette Katoto leave the field with a limp and feeling a lot in her right knee. Shirt 9 watched the rest of the match on crutches on the bench, causing concern for the rest of the Euro.

Diani opened the scoring for France just six minutes into the match, the move was checked and validated by VAR, and from there it looked like the French team would have control of the game. But Belgium knew how to play with its limitations and reached an equalizer at the end of the first half. Janice Cayman took advantage of a mistake by the French defense in Wullaert’s pass and scored.

Minutes later to France, in a corner kick, M’Bock-Bathy headed in the rebound and put France in front once again. Captain Renard still had a chance to widen from a penalty at the end of the match, but she missed the charge and not even the rebound was able to take advantage of it.

Also in Group D, Italy and Iceland faced each other earlier and ended up in a tie. The Icelanders scored the first goal just three minutes into the match, with a volley from Karólína Lea. Despite being superior on the field, Italy only managed to equalize in the second half, in a counterattack. Bonansea threw in the area and Bergamaschi scored hers.