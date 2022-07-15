Gabriel Leone will make his Hollywood debut in the film ‘Ferrari’ alongside Penelope Cruz and Adam Driver

Production will tell the story of the Italian of the founder of the car factory

Actor Gabriel Leone is another Brazilian to star in an American film production! He will join Penelope Cruz and Adam Driver for the biopic “Ferrari”. The film, which will be his Hollywood debut, will tell the story of Italian Enzo Ferrari, entrepreneur and founder of the Ferrari car factory.

The lead role will be played by Adam Driver, who takes on the role of Enzo. The actor is known for productions such as “House of Gucci” and “Star Wars”. In “Marriage Story” he was nominated for an Oscar. Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) will play his wife, Laura Ferrari. The plot is set in the year 1957, the most tumultuous period in Enzo Ferrari’s life.

The Brazilian will give life to the Spanish driver Alfonso De Portago. He was a wealthy, gallant Spanish aristocrat who captured the imagination of Europe. The film is based on the book “Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races”, written by Brock Yates. The biopic will be directed by Michael Mann, who left his mark on productions such as “Collateral” and “Ali”.

Leone’s lineup comes after starring in “Dom”, the most watched non-English-language Prime Video series on Streaming. There is still no premiere forecast for “Ferrari”, which will still face competition from a miniseries with the same title and which should be aired in the same period, recently announced by Apple TV+.