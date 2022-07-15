“Gain space with Ceni”; São Paulo ‘finds’ a replacement for Reinaldo, who signs for five seasons

Left-back Reinaldo, from Sao Paulosuffered a thigh strain during the game against Atlético-MG, and will be absent for the classic this Thursday (14), against Palmeiras, for the Brazil’s Cup. The recovery period is between three and four weeks.

Thus, coach Rogério Ceni was left with only Welington’s option in the sector. Even the player interests Fenerbahçe, but with the injury to shirt 6 and the sale of Gabriel Sara, the departure of ‘Made in Cotia’ is completely ruled out. Meanwhile, the Club agreed with a ‘new piece’.

With a contract ending in early 2023, São Paulo agreed to renew the contract with left-back Patryck, who is in the U-20. The player has passed through all the basic categories of the Brazilian National Team and signed a new agreement valid for five seasons. The athlete was one of the priorities of the current board.

Even coach Rogério Ceni called the side to a kind of “internship”, as he did with midfielder Rodriguinho in the last few matches. There is even a good possibility that the player will be together with the delegation that will play this Thursday’s match (14), against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque.