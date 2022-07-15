Galhardo justifies Inter’s departure due to friction with a player: “He has no character” | football

– I had an official proposal from Cyprus and Fortaleza. Speculations a lot. I chose to return to Brazil. He had a six-month contract with Internacional. One of the reasons for my departure was the problem I had there with an athlete, who for me doesn’t have the character, the personality. This was later identified by the other athletes, with the arrival of new athletes. I did not want to. As much as the club wanted. A lot of people called me in there. Not only players, but also direct employees who are in charge. My story was made there. In the century, I am the person who has the most participation in goals. I didn’t want to go back and maybe tarnish it there. The best thing was for them to follow, and for me to be here. I’m happy and that’s the most important thing.