Galhardo says that his stay at Inter was made unfeasible by a disagreement with a colleague: “He has no character”

Striker Thiago Galhardo, ex-Inter, was presented at Fortaleza this Thursday afternoon. And he did not shy away from controversy, a trademark in his most recent visits to different clubs. When commenting on the reason for not having stayed at Inter, he assured that the decision went especially through a teammate.

Galhardo did not elaborate on his companion’s name. But he assured that this was the main reason for leaving. And he used strong quotes against his former colleague: “For me it has no character. It was something identified later, with the arrival of new athletes. As much as the club wanted, my story was already done there”, he shot.

After Celta de Vigo ensured that he would not remain with the player, they began moving to relocate to a new club. At the end of June, interviewed by the website Goal, the player assured that he would not like to play in Brazil.

At the time, he hinted that he would not return to Inter and ended up with any climate for his stay at Beira-Rio. The statement was also commented on by Galhardo at the presentation press conference. He said that, at the time, he was already “talked up” with Fortaleza and needed to “burn out” to cool the crowd’s spirits about an eventual return.

In two seasons at Beira-Rio, between 2020 and 2021, Galhardo played 82 games. With the Inter shirt, he scored 34 goals. Due to the transfer window, still closed, Galhardo cannot enter the field against Atlético-GO, this Sunday. Still at the press conference, he projected a midweek return, curiously on his birthday, Wednesday, July 20, at 7pm, against Red Bull Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.





