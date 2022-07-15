Galhardo says why he didn’t want to play at Inter and attacks player who was a teammate at Beira-Rio: ‘He has no character’

Player signs on loan until the end of December at Fortaleza and is free to continue in 2023

Thiago Galhardo is the new reinforcement of the Strength. After returning from loan from Celta de Vigo to Internationalthe attacking midfielder has already moved to a new team on a new loan until the end of 2022.

The player went topresented this Thursday afternoon (14) and explained the reason that made him choose not to return to Coloradorecalling a friction he had with a former teammate.

“I had an official proposal from Cyprus and Fortaleza. Speculations a lot. I chose to return to Brazil. He had a six-month contract with Internacional. One of the reasons for my departure was the problem I had there with an athlete, who for me doesn’t have the characterthe personality”, he said.

“This was later identified by the other athletes, with the arrival of new athletes. I did not want to. As much as the club wanted. A lot of people called me in there. Not only players, but also direct employees who are in charge”, he added.

“My story was made there. In the century, I am the person who has the most participation in goals. I didn’t want to go back and maybe tarnish it there. The best thing was for them to follow, and for me to be here. I’m happy and that’s the most important thing.”

At 32, Galhardo will play for his 16th team in his career. The player still accumulates remembered passages in Botafogo and Vasco. Please note that, having a contract with Inter until the end of the year, the player can already sign a pre-contract for 2023.