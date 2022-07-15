Gasoline price drops in Fortaleza and is below R$ 6 for the first time in 10 months – Victor Ximenes

Some gas stations in Fortaleza began to transfer the ICMS reduction (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services). This Thursday, the Diário do Nordeste recorded the liter for the minimum of BRL 5.93. It’s the first time since october 2021 that the price is below R$ 6 in Ceará.

Until the publication of this article, the establishments found by the report with gasoline below R$ 6 were the following:

Shell (Av. Barão de Studart with Júlio Siqueira); price: BRL 5.93

Shell (Rua Torres Câmara with José Lourenço – Dionísio Torres); price: BRL 5.95

BR (Av. Pontes Vieira, 1341 – São João do Tauape); price: BRL 5.99

BR (Av. Pontes Vieira and Tibúrcio Cavalcante); price: BRL 5.99

Shell (Av. Washington Soares with José Passos); price: BRL 5.99

The price decrease should spread to other stations in the coming days, a common phenomenon in this market.

The stations with values ​​below R$ 6 inform the quotations as promotional, only with debit card, cash or PIX payment. Credit card prices are higher.

ICMS cut

In recent months, gasoline has reached the peak of BRL 8.50 in the State, after a sequence of increases transferred by Petrobras to the refineries.

It is worth remembering that, before the pandemic, at the beginning of 2020, a liter of fuel cost, on average, R$ 4.70.

In Ceará, the ICMS on gasoline dropped from 29% to 18%, after the application of Federal Complementary Law 194, approved by the National Congress at the end of June, which makes fuel, energy, natural gas, collective transport and telecommunications services essential.

The cut in ICMS will generate an impact of R$ 1.5 billion in the State’s public accounts in the second half of this year alone.