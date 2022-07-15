Gil do Vigor claims to be single and clarifies about romance with American: ‘Talking’ | TV & Famous

Gil do Vigor loves to celebrate and enjoy life. To celebrate his 31st birthday, the economist said that he made a recent trip by ship to Florida, in the United States, along with his great companion, mother Jacira.

Gil do Vigor wins birthday cake at ‘Mais Você’

Straight from the airport, as he had just arrived from the tour, he gave details of what happened on the cruise during breakfast with Ana Maria Braga at Mais Você and won celebration with cake and congratulations, it was in force!

1 of 3 Gil do Vigor — Photo: Globo Gil do Vigor — Photo: Globo

Gil revealed that he thought a Canadian was interested in him on the ship, but actually found out he was recognized for having participated in Big Brother Brazil. He reaffirmed that he is single, despite having posted a photo on Valentine’s Day and meeting American Ryan Konesky, but there was no kiss.

“It’s already the second trip that I can’t make it. I’m not dating, no. We’re talking. When we’re in the United States, we’ll keep talking. Now, he’s free there and I’m free here. When we’re together, living more, see if it evolves into a relationship or if it’s just a friendship with admiration.”

“There was a family in Canada that did a little dance with a girl and her brother, very handsome, I thought he was in love with me, but no, he actually recognized me! He watched me and they were remembering me.”

2 of 3 Gil do Vigor and possible boyfriend — Photo: Reproduction Gil do Vigor and possible boyfriend — Photo: Reproduction

Excited, Gil also commented that he went on stage to dance at a party during the ship trip. He ripped his pants and was still politely kicked out of the space.

“The people were there dancing, I started dancing. There was a stage and I was politely expelled ‘you can’t stay here’. But I danced, danced, doing the steps and the pants tore! I told mainha that the suit was for millions , a very shiny blue suit, I tied it and went to the room quietly. I put on another pair of pants and came back to finish dancing”, he detailed.