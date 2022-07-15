Gilberto Chateaubriand, one of the country’s greatest art collectors, dies | Sao Carlos and Araraquara

Gilberto Chateaubriand, one of the greatest art collectors in the country, died at the age of 97 this Thursday (14), in Porto Ferreira (SP).

Son of journalist and businessman Assis Chateaubriand, Gilberto owned the largest collection of Brazilian art, with around 8,000 works.

Chateaubriand died of natural causes in his sleep, on the Rio Corrente farm, 227 km from the capital of São Paulo. A granddaughter of his was there.

The body will be transferred to Rio de Janeiro, where it will be buried in the São João Batista cemetery, in Botafogo. There is still no information on the date of the wake and burial.

Collection of works at the Museum of Modern Art

Gilberto Chateauriand and part of his collection — Photo: Vicente de Mello

Gilberto Chateaubriand, who was a diplomat and businessman, was born in Paris, France, in 1925.

He was a member of the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), the Cartier Foundation for Contemporary Art (France), the administrative committee of the Fundação Bienal de São Paulo, the Museum of Contemporary Art at the University of São Paulo (MAC/USP) , from the board of Paço Imperial, MAM-RJ and the Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo (MAM-SP).

Most of the Chateaubriand collection was loaned to the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio de Janeiro from 1993 onwards and became permanently accessible to the public, being regularly shown in other institutions in Brazil and abroad. .

Gilberto Chateaubriand, one of the greatest art collectors in the country, dies at the age of 97 — Photo: Personal Archive

The collection has works by important names in the visual arts, such as Lasar Segall, Guignard, Candido Portinari, Iberê Camargo, Lygia Pape, Lygia Clark and Hélio Oiticica.

Among the works are “Urutu” (1928), by Tarsila do Amaral, and canvases such as “O lighthouse” and “A japanese”, by Anita Malfatti.

The MAM Rio mourned the collector’s death and recalled that it houses part of the collection, considered one of the most important in the country of modern Brazilian art.

Farm and Cultural Space in Porto Ferreira

Gilberto Chateaubriand during the opening of the Cultural Space in Porto Ferreira — Photo: City Hall/Disclosure

Chateuabriand grew soy and sugarcane on the Porto Ferreira farm, where he had lived for over 40 years. He spent most of his time there in the company of the dogs. The property also keeps a small part of its collection. He had an apartment in Leblon, in Rio.

In 2013, Porto Ferreira City Hall inaugurated the Gilberto Chateaubriand Bandeira de Mello Cultural Space, which houses the artwork “Pindorama Lounge”, by the Rio de Janeiro artist Bob N. The work is a reinterpretation of four works from “Brazilian modernism”.

The artwork "Pindorama Lounge", by the Rio de Janeiro artist Bob N is at Espaço Gilberto Chateaubriand, in Porto Ferreira — Photo: City Hall/Disclosure

Carlos Alberto Gouvêa Chateaubriand, son of Gilberto Chateaubriand, is finishing the construction of a cultural institute named after his father and which will be located at Fazenda Rio Corrente.