Gilberto Chateaubriand, patron of MAM in Rio, dies – 07/14/2022 – Illustrated

Collector Gilberto Chateaubriand, owner of more than 8,000 works of art and one of the main patrons of the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, MAM, died this Thursday at the age of 97 from natural causes. He was on his farm in the municipality of Porto Ferreira, in São Paulo, and leaves an only child, Carlos Alberto Gouvêa Chateaubriand.

Born in Paris in 1925, Gilberto Francisco Renato Allard Chateaubriand Bandeira de Mello was the son of Frenchwoman Jeanne Paulette Marguerite Allard and Assis Chateaubriand, one of the greatest communications entrepreneurs in the history of Brazil, owner of Diários Associados and founder of Masp, in São Paulo.

A notorious connoisseur of the visual arts, its collection contained works by the greatest Brazilian artists and became a book in 2012. Among the names present in the volume were Alberto da Veiga Guignard, Anita Malfatti, Vieira da Silva, Pancetti and Iberê Camargo.

Vicente de Mello, a photographer who met Gilberto in the 1990s, commented on the personality of his patron, with whom he was close. “Gilberto had such a modern and young soul that everyone was interested in him. He was interested in the future”, said Mello, who highlighted his rapturous humor. “He was a man of modernism.”

The collector left his mark on the history of the Museum of Modern Art of Rio de Janeiro, one of the main institutions promoting modern and contemporary art in Brazil. In 1993, the museum incorporated, on a lending basis, the Gilberto Chateaubriand collection, which currently has around 8,000 works of modern and contemporary Brazilian art.

Another museum with which Gilberto established relations was the one named after his father, the Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand, the Masp. When he decided to donate his collection to MAM in Rio, Gilberto Chateaubriand told Sheet that his collection “could never go to Masp, which always gives me a certain unreliability”. In addition to having had a troubled relationship with his father, who only recognized him when he was 16 years old, the collector also had reservations with the director of the São Paulo museum, Pietro Maria Bardi.

However, in 1998, the relationship with the cultural institution that is a symbol of São Paulo avenue softened with the opening of the exhibition “O Moderno e o Contemporâneo na Arte Brasileira”, to which Gilberto donated part of his collection.

The body of Gilberto Chateaubriand will be sent to Rio de Janeiro this Friday (15), where it will be veiled in a ceremony with family members and buried in the family plot at the São João Batista cemetery.