Giovanna Ewbank reveals how many sexual partners she had in her life and a surprising number – Celebrities

Giovanna Ewbank (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Giovanna Ewbank talked about his intimate life on his own podcast, ‘Quem Pode, Pod’ and by revealing how many sexual partners he has had in his life, he left Angelica, the guest of the week, shocked by the number.

Married to Bruno Gagliasso, the presenter declared that, despite having had many affairs, she did not have much sexual experience before her marriage. Giovanna stated that, in all, she had only five sexual partners in her life.

See more: After breaking up with Gabigol, Rafaella Santos speaks out about betrayal

‘I stayed with a lot of people, I had little sex, I had sex with five people in my life’, he revealed. ‘There’s a thing that now made me sad’, joked Angelica, showing that, unlike her friend, her sex life before her marriage to Huck was very busy.

However, Giovanna stated that she regrets not having enjoyed her single life more and if she could go back to the past, she would have had more sexual experiences. The five people he related were within a year.

‘I wish I had fucked a lot more. With a boyfriend, who I lost my virginity when I was 18, I dated until I was 20. After a year single and, after that, I started dating Bruno and he never cheats. In that single year, I gave it to five different people’, finished.

The post Giovanna Ewbank reveals how many sexual partners she had in her life and a surprising number was first published on Observatório dos Famosos.