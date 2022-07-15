Globo Rural mocks the elimination of Rooster with excerpt from the song ‘Nota de Repdio’

photo: reproduction Official profile of Revista Globo Rural mocked the elimination of Atltico for Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil

Atltico’s 2-0 defeat to Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil continues to have repercussions on social media. Revista Globo Rural, published by Editora Globo, also joined in the fun and mocked the elimination of the alvinegro team in the round of 16 of the tournament.

This Wednesday, the official profile of the publication on agribusiness shared on Twitter an article from 2017 called “Learn how to treat rooster with scabies”. In the caption, Globo Rural also wrote “I come to the public to express my indignation”, along with musical emojis.

The phrase is part of the song Reply Note, by Cruzeiro singer Gusttavo Lima. Atltico has been sniped a lot by fans of other Brazilian clubs because of its official notes, published after the controversial events.

I come to the public to express my indignation %uD83C%uDFA4%uD83C%uDFB5%uD83C%uDFB6https://t.co/IYhtjdpD9L %u2014 Globo Rural (@Globo_Rural) July 14, 2022

Friction with Miner over Pavn

The Globo Rural post makes reference to the friction between Atltico and Mineiro, in early July. On the occasion, Galo expressed its indignation at a publication made by the club on the stadium’s social networks.

After the announcement of the signing of Pavn by the Atltico, on the 3rd, the Mineiro shared on his official Twitter: “Ai meu bebedouros”.

The joke referred to a confusion between Boca Juniors, from Argentina, and Galo at the stadium in 2021, when the Argentines caused a riot after being eliminated in Libertadores and even threw one of the drinking fountains in the mixed zone towards the security guards.

In its disapproval note, made the following day, the black-and-white club claimed that Gigante da Pampulha “exceeded the limits of common sense and lacked respect for the player and the institution”.