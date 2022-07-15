Globo speaks about Tadeu Schmidt’s departure from ‘BBB23’ | TV

Tadeu Schmidt being substituted in the Big Brother Brazil and disconnected from Globo? A bomb that ended up taking the presenter’s fans by surprise, this Thursday (14). The news broadcast on A Tarde É Sua (RedeTV!), by journalist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, went viral on social media and popped up in the corridors of the carioca station.

Lo-Bianco on national television said that Globo executives would have held a meeting, where the work of directors Rodrigo Dourado and Boninho would also have been discussed. In a survey carried out internally, Tadeu Schmidt would have been a mistake as the official representative of the BBB, in place of Tiago Leifert. Therefore, the meeting addressed the choice of a new presenter for the millionaire confinement reality. The ex-Fantástico is on vacation and is expected to return to work in December.

Globo’s advice contacted EM OFF, revealing whether or not Tadeu Schmidt remains in charge of the channel’s main reality show. The team that represents the broadcaster revealed that the ex-Fantástico is more than confirming it in Big Brother Brasil 23, following the same anonymous and famous formula: “It’s fake news! Ugly invention. Thaddeus is very confirmed [no BBB23] and in fact it does not.”

Even away from the small screens, Tadeu Schmidt continues to share his routine and with a lot of charisma. He recently met Tiago Abravanel, former participant of BBB22, and joked: “James, what a pleasure to see you again! Now, we need to see each other in a quieter environment, so we can talk a lot. In that party yesterday, I could only enjoy it”.