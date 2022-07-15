God of War: Ragnarok should offer 30 and 60 fps graphics modes on PS5

Facebook

The pre-sale of God of War: Ragnarok starts tomorrow, July 15th. Despite this, promotional material appears to have leaked and brought new information.

ShopTo UK started sending out an email promoting the pre-sale of God of War: Ragnarok and contains some information about PS5 features, including 3D audio.

Based on this information, it turned out that there will be two rendering modes in the game. One will allow it to be rendered in native 4K with 30 frames per second (fps) performance. The other mode will allow the game to run at a dynamic resolution of 4K with a performance of 60 fps.

See the product description via ShopTo:

Feel your journey through the Nordic realms, made possible by immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality.

Enjoy multi-directional 3D audio; hear enemies approaching from any direction.

Revel in the beautiful worlds you travel through, brought to life by precise art direction and attention to detail.

Switch between native 4K resolution targeting 30 fps or dynamic resolution upscaled to 4K targeting 60 fps.

God of War: Ragnarok will be released on November 9th for PS4 and PS5. The pre-sale on the PS Store should start tomorrow, but we still don’t know if the physical edition will also be in Brazilian stores like Amazon and Submarino.