Goodbye BioWare Points (and thank you very much for nothing)!

In their insatiable quest to get as much out of consumers as possible, game developers (and their publishers) often adopt ideas that are too hard to swallow. Microtransactions, unnecessary DLCs, loot boxes… We can name several gimmicks like that, but one of the most annoying monetization techniques is selling through your own currency, as is the case with BioWare Points.

Implemented only on PC, BioWare Points were the way we could buy DLC for franchise games Mass Effect and Dragon Age, which at first could even be seen as just an exchange of real money for a virtual one. However, there was one detail that made the process revolting.

The problem is that to buy the coin from the developer we had to do it in packages, with 800 BioWare Points being the minimum offered, which would be equivalent to US$ 9.99. It turns out that most of the DLCs didn’t cost that amount and that’s why it was common for us to spend much more than we’d like, with some change always left over in our accounts.

For example: if the person was interested in acquiring the expansion overlord for the masseffect 2, she would need to spend 560 BioWare Points ($6.99). Want to play the DLC Omegafor the Mass Effect 3? There goes another 1200 coins ($14.99). Even the interactive comic books that told the story of the previous game were sold that way, with each one selling for 320 coins ($3.99).

Therefore, no matter how good the financial engineering we did, we would hardly have a positive balance in our portfolios, with the system always “encouraging” us to purchase new packages or additional content. There was still the question of how we could spend this amount in the future and, in a way, the answer to this started to be given now.

According to reports made on Reddit, those who still have BioWare Points left are receiving an email from the studio informing them that as of October 11, 2022, the currency will cease to exist.

In addition, the statement states that due to the decision, most DLC released for various games from the company will be distributed for free. This includes additional content for the following titles:

Dragon Age II

Dragon Age: Origin

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3 (except for multiplayer packs)

In the case of the latter, such packages can still be purchased with BioWare Points until the aforementioned date. After that day, content can only be unlocked with in-game credits.

It is true that for a good part of the public this boon offered by BioWare/EA will not even be taken advantage of. Who was interested in Dragon Age he had probably already acquired the most complete versions of the medieval RPG, with the same reasoning valid for the space opera by Commander Shepard and co. In addition, the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition already brought most of these DLCs.

Even so, at a time when companies are removing their games from some digital stores or preventing us from accessing extra content, there’s no way not to see this release as a positive thing. However, I still believe that the best thing about this story is the ending of something as abusive as BioWare Points.

I have always considered it absurd to have a few cents stuck in our virtual accounts, amounts that we may not need individually, but that have already been received by companies and precisely because of that, without them making the slightest effort to return such amounts to us.

As far as BioWare coins are concerned, I haven’t been able to figure out what will happen to the amount left over in the wallets. Ideally, this amount would be credited to our EA accounts, especially because, with the series’ DLCs, Dragon Age and Mass Effect being given away for free, there aren’t many options left to spend those points.

My hope is that this practice will disappear from the industry, with companies allowing us to spend only what each DLC is really worth. As if all the absurd ways of monetization that exist were not enough, losing money because we simply don’t have anything to spend is something we definitely don’t need.

PS: for those who want to take advantage of the offer, just go to the respective game’s page on Origin, access the Extra Content tab and click on the expansions button to add them to your account. For me, this process worked for the Mass Effect 2but it didn’t work with the Dragon Age II. Maybe the system is experiencing some instability, so it’s worth keeping an eye out.