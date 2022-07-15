Goodbye, Nubank: customers revolt after account becomes almost a savings account and accuse fintech of making the product worse; see 3 accounts that still earn 100% of the CDI since the 1st day

As of July 25, the digital bank will begin to implement a new rule under which NuConta will begin to earn 100% of the CDI only after the deposit completes 30 days in the account. Do you know what that means? That if you need the money beforehand, you will not receive anything for the funds left in the account.

And this change did not make customers happy. On social media, there were those who accused the digital bank of making the product worse. There were also those who threatened to abandon fintech and run to other banks.

Below, you can see some of the comments from netizens about the change in Nubank, and then we leave a complete video with the opinion of Empiricus analyst Larissa Quaresma on fintech shares, see.

