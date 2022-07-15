Government had a ‘special look’ for the most vulnerable, says Bolsonaro in the promulgation of the PEC das Bondades

President stated that the Executive works, alongside Congress, to ‘seek solutions for the population’

In a speech, the president looked back over the last three and a half years of government



The president Jair Bolsonaro participated this Thursday, 14, in the solemn session of promulgation of Constitutional Amendment 123/2022, referring to the PEC of Goodnesswhich institutes the emergency decree in Brazil to enable social package of BRL 41.25 billion, “due to the extraordinary increase in fuel prices”, three months before the election. In a speech, the president looked back over the last three and a half years of the government, stating that the Executive, together with Parliament, had a “special look at the most vulnerable”, especially in the Covid-19 pandemic, when the country continued “doing their part” and creating programs to help the population and companies, such as Emergency Aid and Pronampe. “The courage to seek alternatives was not lacking and I have a lot to be thankful for this whole day, which complements healthy and useful proposals for our population in general, as an increase in Auxílio Brasil. […] This moment makes us very proud to be the Chief Executive of our Brazil, many things are on the way and some are already coming off the drawing board.”

Also in the speech, Bolsonaro also cited the initiative to limit the ICMS on fuels in the states, which led to a reduction in prices directly at the pumps. Citing the war between Russia and Ukraine, he mentioned the high inflation in Brazil, but projected improvement in the long term. “This will weigh for lower inflation next year, we could have deflation. It is Brazil returning to normality, which was characterized in the pre-pandemic period. I am sure that, together with Parliament, we will overcome these challenges”, added the Chief Executive, reinforcing the union and harmony between the Powers. “Right now, everyone is to be congratulated. I thank God for this moment, for my life and I thank you for being Brazilians and living in a wonderful land called Brazil.”

at the ceremony, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber of Deputies, also mentioned the increase in fuel prices and considered the approved amendment as a viable alternative for the population to benefit the category of truck drivers and taxi drivers, as well as the most vulnerable families. According to him, the social package of measures will have a “positive impact on poverty reduction”, minimizing the effects for the population. “I congratulate all the Houses, which dedicated themselves to the task of discussing and approving these legislative advances. It is with work like this that we offer the best answers to the people who have entrusted us with the power of representation and that we deliver to our country the instruments it needs to advance on the path of progress and social justice”, he concluded. This Wednesday, 13, the deputy denied that the PEC represents a break in the spending ceiling. “There is no hole in the spending ceiling, this revenue is forecast and the PEC has an expiration date. Nobody is committing any kind of embezzlement”, reiterated the mayor.

Also present at the session, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, defended that “the gravity and urgency of the situation demanded a quick response by the Legislative power”, citing data that point to 33 million Brazilians suffering from hunger. “Congress could not remain silent”, mentioned Pacheco shortly before talking about the celerity of parliamentarians for processing and approval of the proposal – approved in less than two weeks in both Legislative Houses. “It is with great satisfaction that I announce the promulgation by both Houses of these parliaments”, said Pacheco. “We thus fulfill an important task to protect the Brazilian population from the painful social and economic effects that give rise to the declaration of the current state of emergency”, he added. In the formal session, the constitutional amendment establishing the National Nursing Floor was also enacted, as well as the one that limits the number of appeals that can be presented to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

What is the PEC das Bondades?

Also called the Benefits PEC, the proposal was approved in the second round by the Chamber of Deputies this Wednesday, 13, with a score of 469 votes in favor and 17 against. The report by deputy Christino Áureo (PP-RJ) had already been approved in the first round by the deputies and in two rounds in the Federal Senate, where it was reported by senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB). Among the main points, the article enables a monthly increase of R$ 200 in Auxílio Brasil payments, in addition to benefiting 1.6 million new families; grants an extraordinary increase of R$ 53 to Vale Gás bimonthly, with 5.6 million families covered; creates Pix Caminhoneiro, a social benefit of R$ 1,000 monthly for self-employed transporters and also establishes a social voucher for taxi drivers, which should reach R$ 2 billion distributed. In addition, the proposal also allocates resources for the compensation of the States for the free public transport of the elderly and for the maintenance of the competitiveness of ethanol against gasoline. The new benefits, as well as the extra payments, add up to R$ 41.25 billion to be committed and are valid until December this year.