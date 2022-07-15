Government raises GDP forecast for 2022

The Ministry of Economy raised the growth projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022, from 1.5% to 2%. Know more!

On the morning of this Thursday (14), the Ministry of Economy raised the growth projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022, from 1.5% to 2%. In addition, the ministry also revised the estimate of inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) to a rate of 7.2%, compared to 7.9% previously.

Projections for 2023

In summary, the projections for GDP and inflation for 2023, made by the government’s economic area, are for growth of 2.5% of the economy, and a rate of 4.5% of the IPCA, respectively.

In 2021, the economy grew 4.6%, after a 4.1% drop in 2020, due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March of this year, the government had revised its GDP growth estimate downwards, from 2.1% to 1.5%. Currently, there is an understanding of an improvement in Brazilian economic activity, with the expansion of collection and the exemption of taxes on goods and services.

2022 GDP

Thus, when redoing the projection for the 2022 GDP, the technicians considered the 1% increase in the first quarter of this year, with emphasis on the services sector (1%) and the recovery of the industry (0.1%). Although there was a decline of 0.9% in agriculture. Thus, in the accumulated in four quarters, up to March, the GDP grew 4.7%.

In addition, the improvement in the confidence of entrepreneurs in the service, commerce and consumer sectors contributed to the improvement of the GDP forecast for 2022. In addition to the unemployment rate, which fell to 9.8% of the Economically Active Population (EAP) , which was verified in May 2022, resulting in 1.7 million new occupations.

PEC of Goodness

According to sources in the economic area, they believe that the measures adopted to promote the economy, which are valid until December 31 this year, contribute to market optimism. Among them is the Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC), which was approved yesterday (13) in Congress, which increases the value of Auxílio Brasil by R$ 200.00 and grants benefits to truck drivers and taxi drivers. The Bondades PEC will enable the release of R$ 41.2 billion.

According to the latest Focus survey released by the Central Bank after gathering information from the main financial institutions, the growth forecast for the Brazilian economy in 2022 has risen again, from 1.51% to 1.59%, which encourages the economic team. .

