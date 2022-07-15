With the price of oil on the international market falling, President Jair Bolsonaro and government leaders in Congress began to intensify demands on Petrobras to reduce fuel prices.

According to the Estadãothe complaint is that the company’s management is not now having the same “nervous” movement that it had to readjust the prices of diesel and gasoline, without waiting for the effects of the project that reduced the ICMS on fuels, despite the appeals of the Bolsonaro government and Congress.

The last adjustment took place on June 17, the day after an extraordinary meeting of the state-owned company’s board of directors was convened, held in the middle of a holiday.







Governments pressure Petrobras to lower fuel prices Photo: Poder360

On the same day as the announcement of the readjustment, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), led an offensive against Petrobras and the then president of the state-owned company, José Mauro Coelho. He even called Coelho to appeal to the board to wait for the impact of the tax measures.

At that moment, Lira’s pressure involved the threat of doubling the taxation of Petrobras and other companies in the sector that have been registering high profits driven by high prices in the international market. Lawmakers also discussed taxing oil exports and even changing the law on state-owned companies.

According to the Estadãochanges in taxation remain on the radar, but the moment is for “monitoring” of Petrobras’ next steps, now under the command of the new president appointed by Bolsonaro, Caio Paes de Andrade.

In addition to him, the pressure is strong on the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, to carry out the mission he has set himself, to combat what the allies classify as a strong corporatism of the state-owned company.

Lira asked for studies to remove obstacles in Brazilian taxation that hinder foreign investments in refineries.

The president of the Chamber received foreign investors, who complained to interlocutors that the price of oil sold by Petrobras to China is cheaper than that sold to refineries.

This same point is repeatedly reported by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who demands changes in the contracts for the sale of oil by Petrobras to remove freight and insurance costs. This cost is not paid when Petrobras sells crude oil abroad, for example, at a price called FOB. In the case of FOB, the customer is the one who pays for the freight and the insurance of the goods. In sales to refineries in Brazil, the price is CIF, which includes the cost of freight and insurance.

A bill to increase taxation on the profits of large companies (above R$ 10 billion) was presented on the 5th by an ally of the president of the Chamber, deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ).

On Thursday, Bolsonaro again pressured Petrobras to lower fuel prices. “Petrobras is missing. Yesterday, I was seeing that the price of Brent had fallen below US$ 100. I don’t know if it continues. If it continues, it is time for Petrobras to reduce the price of derivatives”, said the president.

announcement

In a recent statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), Petrobras reported that in 2022 it carried out an increase and a reduction in LPG prices, four readjustments in diesel prices and three readjustments in gasoline. According to the company, this frequency “is lower than those observed at points of sale, affected by the dynamics of the various market actors”. The state-owned company’s position is a response to news published in the press about the frequency of application of readjustments in fuel prices.