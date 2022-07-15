Gretchen denounces being ‘violated’ in Belém

The Code of Posture of the Municipality of Belém was created through Law nº 7.055, of December 30, 1977, that is, it is about to complete 45 years of existence. One of the objectives of the regulation is to establish the rules and criteria for good coexistence and tranquility in the city, guarantee the rights to come and go and the accessibility of the population and regulate the operation of commercial establishments.

In a popular way, the Posture Code should guarantee that “Belém is not a land without law” and a space where each individual does what he wants, hoping that the other “adjusts” to what he is practicing. However, not everyone complies with the law and the city of Belém does not seem to monitor irregularities.

Gretchen argues with the driver who was blocking the singer’s way out of the house. | ( Reproduction )

Singer Gretchen has been experiencing this in her skin every day. She bought a house in the Jurunas neighborhood and since moving to the new address, she has faced the inconveniences that, according to her, are caused by workers and customers of a mechanic shop next to the house.

This week, she used one of her social media profiles to denounce the situation again and demand a measure from the city of Belém. “I am being disrespected as a citizen,” she emphasizes.

The artist stressed that every time she needs to enter and leave the house, she finds vehicles parked at the garage door, when not double-parked, preventing her from leaving the property or entering.

“I’ve tried for friendship, I’ve tried for conversation and we’ve tried for public bodies and it’s not working”, said the queen of the roll, in a video in which she marked the profile of the City Hall of Belém and the Executive Superintendence of Urban Mobility of Belém (Semob) . In the publication she also demands an action by the Public Order.

Gretchen also shared video recorded by the security cameras of her house that show the double line formed in front of the residence, more precisely in front of the garage.

“This video was taken off my cameras at the moment I have to get out of the car myself and make the guy get out of the car. They do it on purpose,” she explained. Watch the images:

“Here is the proof. Do you know what people write to me? Oh! Move! Go to a more upscale neighborhood, this is Jurunas. I will not move. This was the place I chose to live and they will learn to respect me”, pointed out Gretchen, who cited another irregularity that is the occupation of the sidewalk by tires and even cars.

As a citizen, Gretchen questions whether the auto repair shop (a tire shop, actually) has the proper licenses to operate. One of the licenses she refers to is with the Municipal Environment Department (Semma).

Last July 1st, a wheelbarrow was placed at her door to move a neighbor. The situation was also captured by security cameras.

Gretchen even argues with those involved asking for the cart to be removed, as it hindered accessibility. At a certain moment it is possible to see that the singer herself tries to push the cart.

The singer has legal advice studying the case and promises to file a lawsuit in court to try to resolve the situation. “I am feeling psychologically violated”, she defines. She intends to file a case at the Elderly Protection Police Station, as she is 63 years old. “I fit the law for the elderly,” she pointed out. “They are disturbing my peace and I will also report them to the elderly police station”, she reinforced.

DOL requested a position from the Municipality of Belém in relation to the singer’s complaints. Semma replied that the Monitoring and Inspection Department will open a process to investigate the complaint about the tire shop that allegedly was operating without a license to operate. If the information is confirmed, the establishment will be fined and Semma will take the appropriate measures.

Semob reported that traffic agents carry out constant inspections on several roads in the city, including the extension of Avenida Roberto Camelier. Whenever an infraction is identified, the vehicle is assessed. During patrols on the perimeter, the main infractions found refer to parking on the sidewalk, which according to Article 181 of the CTB, Item VIII, is a serious infraction, with a fine of R$195.23 and application of 5 points on the driver’s license. conductor.