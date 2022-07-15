Gretchen says she is suffering from xenophobic attacks

Singer Gretchen, also known as Rainha do Rebolado, used her social media to denounce the psychological violence she has been suffering on social media after the intrigue she has with her neighbors became public.

This Wednesday (7/13), the celebrity posted on her Instagram stories a series of videos reporting the insults she has been receiving on her networks since it was published on the O Liberal website, the problems she has with her neighbors.

They own a mechanic shop and insist on parking vehicles in front of Gretchen’s garage, who lives near the store.

The singer showed that she is being the victim of xenophobic comments such as “your place is not here” and “go back to your city”. Look:



Gretchen lived for a few years in France, but currently lives in a house in Belém, Pará, with her husband Esdras de Souza.

understand the case

Gretchen said that she lives a conflict with the employees of a mechanic shop located near her home. The woman insists that they do not respect the demarcation of her property and is prevented from “coming and going” because they block the garage.

“From now on, there is no more forgiveness. I am a citizen, I pay my taxes. It’s my house, I pay high property tax and I won’t admit anyone doing service at her door. Here is prohibited. If ancient people were unable to make them respect the law, now they will. Like it or not,” she blurted out.

