Guedes guarantees that public accounts are strong and attacks critics

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes broke his silence yesterday and celebrated the victory of the government – which had help from the opposition – in approving the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 1/2022, which creates a package of BRL 41 .2 billion benefits outside the spending ceiling, the so-called PEC das Bondades or Electoral. The head of the economic team praised the measure and said several times that the “fiscal remains strong”, sparing no criticism of those who say otherwise.

According to the minister, the PEC, also called “Kamikaze”, enacted yesterday by Congress, will have no “net impact” on public accounts. “The fiscal is strong. Central banks around the world slept on point, they are chasing (raising interest rates), and our Central Bank was the first to move. The consolidated primary result is zero and no country has done this, not be Singapore,” Guedes said.

The speech took place during a speech to journalists at the opening of the presentation of the new macroeconomic forecasts of the ministry, which raised the projection of growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year from 1.5% to 2% and kept the estimate at 2.5%. for 2023 — well above the market median of 0.5%.

It was Guedes who started calling the PEC Kamikaze, but yesterday he praised the fact that the impact was smaller than the R$ 120 billion initially forecast. When attacking critics of the measures, the minister said that these people are not “technically prepared”, because they have “a passion for party militancy” and “they support Brazil”. He also played down domestic risks and reiterated that risk aversion and inflation “are global phenomena.” “Inflation is rising all over the world and everyone is having to review growth downwards. Today, it is quite clear that the crisis abroad will be much more acute than expected,” he said.

Guedes’ speeches were not well received by the market. Specialists point out that the minister did not publicly defend the PEC during the proceedings in Congress, which ran over electoral, constitutional and regimental rules for the package to be approved. In fact, the financial market has been reflecting, to a large extent, the increase in concern about fiscal deterioration, given the expectation of an increase in the deficit in public accounts to 1.5% of GDP in 2023.





New tax framework

Analysts are also excited by the expectation of a “new fiscal framework”, signaled by both the current government and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) from 2023. Sought, the Ministry of Economy avoided commenting on the matter. It only informed that “possible discussions on this idea are provided for in EC 109, of March 15, 2021”, which gave rise to the Emergency PEC.

Former finance minister and partner at Tendências Consultoria, Mailson da Nóbrega, evaluated the vote on the Electoral PEC as a “complete avacalhação”. For him, Guedes is in a parallel reality, at the service of the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “The minister tries to convince the impossible, or imagines that people don’t know how to count, and tries to demoralize those who criticize. Paradoxically, this is a Stalinist strategy. The issue is not discussed, the critic is demoralized”, compared Nóbrega, citing, ironically, the Russian left-wing dictatorship of the first half of the 20th century.

safety in hell

“Any person reasonably informed about fiscal matters knows that Brazil has a serious situation, and that we are not only blatantly violating fiscal rules for electoral purposes, but also from a civilizational point of view”, highlighted the former Minister of Finance. , remembering that, in countries where democracy is consolidated, as in the United States, changing the Constitution takes at least two years. “Congress sent a clear message with this PEC: the rules don’t apply and it changes whenever it wants. This is a disaster. Legal security has gone to hell”, he stressed.

Economist Alberto Ramos, director for Latin America at Goldman Sachs, also warned about the increase in fiscal risks promoted with the Electoral PEC. He noted that the government claims that revenue is increasing, but forgets that these revenues are not permanent.

“Brazil’s fiscal situation is still very delicate and the country still has a long way to go on the path of fiscal consolidation. In the short term, revenue is evolving relatively well, but most of these are factors that are not permanent. Part of this revenue is cyclical , non-structural, and it is not possible to finance such an increase in spending without increasing indebtedness”, he said. “Instead of saving excess revenue, the government is spending more and taking on more debt in the future (which will need to be paid off with more inflation or more tax),” he added.

In the opinion of Roberto Padovani, chief economist at Banco BV, when Guedes tries to talk only about the improvement in the fiscal result, which should close this year close to zero, the picture looks good. But when looking to the future, considering that revenue is not expected to continue growing, because the economy will lose steam as of the next semester, the reaction of the markets is justified.

For Padovani, the gap in public accounts tends to increase, as does the debt, with the basic interest rate (Selic), currently at 13.25% per year, and could rise even more, since the Central Bank will need to maintain interest at higher levels to offset so much fiscal expansion. “The portrait is good, but the movie is bad,” he summarized.