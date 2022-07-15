Häagen-Dazs recalls ice cream with carcinogenic substance – 07/14/2022 – Market

Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream is being recalled from the market because it contains carcinogens. In Brazil, the withdrawal occurs voluntarily by the company General Mills Brasil Alimentos Ltda., producer of the item.

According to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), the collection began on Tuesday (12) and affects batches of vanilla flavored ice cream valid between July 7, 2022 and July 18, 2023, sold in 415 g (473 ml) and distributed to retail establishments in packages of 7.7 kg (9.46 l).

On its website, the company states that the packaging to be removed are the cartons and confirms that carcinogenic and mutagenic material has been identified only in the natural vanilla flavored ice cream. The others can be consumed normally, he informs.

“The collection occurs as the presence of traces of 2-chloroethanol was identified in the natural vanilla aroma, which may be associated with ethylene oxide, a mutagenic and carcinogenic substance, for which there is no consumption tolerance in health legislation” , says the brand.

In a statement, Häagen-Dazs confirms the voluntary withdrawal of the items, states that the levels of substance found are low and says that it has already taken appropriate steps to replace the items.

“For Häagen-Dazs, the quality and safety of its products are top priorities. The brand reiterates that it does not use ethylene oxide in any manufacturing process of its products and that it follows regulatory and safety standards, following the legislation of each market where it operates.”

Anvisa also clarifies that the specific batches are imported from France and are being collected worldwide. To identify the expiration date, just look at the bottom of the package.

Whoever bought the product is being instructed by the brand not to consume it and ask for an exchange or refund. To do this, you must contact us, free of charge, through the following channels:

Understand the evils of ethylene oxide (ETO) and its derivatives

According to Anvisa, ETO is classified as a substance that can cause cancer, mutations capable of causing damage to human cells and even changes in genetic material.

“From the available scientific information, it is not possible to rule out the genotoxicity of 2-CE, a substance resulting from the degradation of ETO and that was detected in these specific batches of ice cream”, says the surveillance agency.

For this reason, there is no acceptable residual limit for this substance in foods. Brazilian legislation also does not tolerate the substance in any way in food.

food collection

According to Anvisa, the collection of food is part of the “Good Manufacturing Practices” existing in Brazil. “Resolution RDC 655, of March 30, 2022, provides for voluntary collection, initiated by the company responsible for the product, as a tool of greater agility for the immediate withdrawal of the product from the market”, says the agency. It is necessary that the company prioritizes the raw materials used, in addition to having strict quality control of the products and the presence of toxic substances is not admitted.