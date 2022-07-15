Habits influence more than age for the onset of Alzheimer’s – Health News – Guia Giro – Giro Marília News

AFP Alzheimer’s: Lifestyle influences more than age for the onset of the disease, says study

Age has always been an important factor to consider for certain brain-related diseases, especially Alzheimer’s. The disease, in most cases, affects the elderly. However, a study carried out by Baycrest, a research and teaching hospital for the elderly in Canada, shows that lifestyle and the lowest number of risk factors influence more than age for the emergence of mental illnesses.

According to research, people without risk factors for getting dementia, such as smoking, diabetes or hearing loss, have similar brain health to people 10 to 20 years younger than those with any risk factor.

A single threat signal can reduce cognition for the equivalent of three years of aging. That is, if the patient has three risk factors for Alzheimer’s, for example, regardless of age, it can lead to a decrease in cognitive performance similar to nine years of aging.

“Our results suggest that lifestyle factors may be more important than age in determining someone’s level of cognitive functioning. This is great news as there is a lot you can do to modify these factors, such as managing diabetes , treat hearing loss and get support you need to stop smoking,” reveals scientist Annalize LaPlume, lead author of the study.

The research, published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment, and Disease Monitoring, analyzed data from more than 22,000 people aged 18 to 89. Participants took the test in their own homes by accessing a website developed by the hospital, which consisted of a questionnaire and four cognitive tasks. The test duration was no more than 20 minutes.

Physicians looked at how participants performed on tests of memory, attention, and its impact on eight modifiable risk factors for dementia: low education (less than a high school diploma), hearing loss, traumatic brain injury, alcohol abuse or substances, hypertension, smoking (currently or in the last four years), diabetes and depression.

“While most studies of this nature look at middle age and adulthood, we also included data from participants up to age 18 and found that risk factors had a negative impact on cognitive performance at all ages. This is crucial, as it means they can and should be treated as early as possible,” says Nicole Anderson, Senior Scientist at Baycrest.

Scholars now want to understand the differences between the normal elderly and the “super elderly”, that is, those who have the same cognitive performance as generations with decades younger.

“Research shows that people have the power to lower their risk of cognitive decline and dementia. The importance of starting to take care of any risk factors as soon as possible is to support your brain health to help you age without fear.” says LaPlume.

It is estimated that there are about 1 million Brazilians living with Alzheimer’s in the country today. The number is much higher than the nearly 500,000 who had the disease 30 years ago, however, a study carried out by researchers from the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel), the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and the University of Queensland, from Australia, show that the number will quadruple in the three decades ahead, reaching 4 million sick people.

And it is precisely the lack of control of risk factors that will possibly help in unbridled growth.

single brain scan

Recently, a study carried out by the Department of Surgery and Cancer at Imperial College London, in the United Kingdom, was also essential and innovative in the treatment of the disease. Scientists have developed a technique that makes it possible to diagnose Alzheimer’s with just a single MRI scan.

The researchers evaluated more than 400 patients, including people with the condition, at early and later stages, healthy controls, and patients with other neurological conditions, including frontotemporal dementia and Parkinson’s disease. The result proved that the tactic can accurately predict the disease. The technology was able to identify the disease in 98% of cases and distinguished the stage of the disease with high accuracy in 79%.

Doctors currently use a number of tests to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease, including memory tests, cognitive tests and brain scans. All of these tests can take weeks, both to organize and to process. Being able to accurately identify patients at an early stage of the disease could help researchers understand the brain changes that trigger the disease and support the development and testing of new treatments.