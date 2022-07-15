Hadballa and Mussunzinho chat live

Even in the final, the feud between Hadballa and Mussunzinho continued to gain chapters in “Power Couple”. After a VT airing, the two hit it off live on stage.

The confusion started after Galisteu called a VT about “Silvinha”, a fight that happened between the two during the program, due to a conversation between a person with that name and Hadballa.

Hadballa stressed live when he commented that it was Mussunzinho who took the conversation into the house and the two started a fight.

“No it was me who brought it, it was that one there”, said Hadballa, pointing to Mussunzinho.

“That was said inside the mansion, Hadballa. You are such a liar, God forgive me,” Mussum replied.

Hadballa flared up and continued the bickering.

“You can ask who was there. Albert is on your side. You brought the conversation because you wanted to, you took it because of your guess. Everyone was there, it’s no use putting words in my mouth. Mussunzinho, you have a very strong power of persuasion. He speaks beautifully and manages to involve people. Who is real, knows who is a lie. I didn’t say it the way you said it, you had your achismo and brought it into the house”, he declared.

Adriana Galisteu had to intervene and tried to put a hot cloth in the fight.

“Bullshit in the final is new. (…) We don’t need to take everything so seriously”, said the presenter.

However, the two continued to argue.

“It doesn’t support what to say and says that I invented it, Hadballa?, declared Mussunzinho”

“I support and have proof of everything,” he replied.

Galisteu, once again, intervened, ending the fight live.