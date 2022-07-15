Have you ever thought about renting a tree house? Check out 22 luxury accommodations | Tourism and Travel

Would you stay in a tree house? Not those little ones for children, but a complete one, even with a living room and spa area, with sauna and whirlpool, in addition to glass roofs to enjoy the sky and nature?
Check out 22 luxury treehouses you can rent on Airbnb:
Tree house in Virginia, United States — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb
The tree house located in the town of Bridgewater, Virginia, United States, is about 121 square meters and is located in the middle of a pine forest and next to a river.
The view of the forest can be enjoyed even while bathing, having a deck with a copper bathtub for two people, with hot water.
Bamboo tree house — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb
With an all-bamboo structure, this house is located in Ninh Bình province, Vietnam. The spacious lodge offers hammocks, chairs that follow a bird’s-nest aesthetic, and more.
Tree house in Australia — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb
For those who want to enjoy the nature experience with the family, the house located in Butchers Creek, Queensland, Australia, has two bedrooms. Those staying at this house will be able to venture out on trails, streams, waterfalls and live with some animals, such as kangaroos.
Tree house with glass roof in Australia — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb
For those who like to travel in a group, the house located in the pine forest of the city of Baguio, in the Philippines, has seven residences, which accommodate up to 30 guests. With a wooden deck 9 meters high, tourists enjoy the view of the mountain ranges, with the entire house made of glass.
Tree in the middle of the room
Tree house in Indonesia — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb
In this accommodation, the tree crosses the middle of the structure of the room, reminiscent of the constructions of children’s houses. Located in Jawa Barat, Indonesia, the place offers a pool, in addition to being close to the beach.
Tree house in Costa Rica — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb
This glass dome, in the province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica, offers a view of nature, with the animals in their natural habitat, trees and mountains.
Tree house in Tuscany, Italy — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb
The tree house located in Tuscany, Italy, has walls made of chalkboards, allowing guests to read messages from others who have passed by and leave new texts.
House offers 180° views of the forest — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb
Designed with a 180° glass structure, the accommodation in Quintana Roo, Mexico, has a cozy bed, a minibar for making snacks and coffee and an outdoor shower for bathing in the midst of nature.
Chulavista dome in Cantabria, Spain — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb
The Chulavista Dome is a geodesic dome high in the trees in Cantabria, Spain. It has 2 floors and is built around 3 ash trees, a tree native to Cantabria. The huge windows and the large terrace offer panoramic views of the valley and forests.
Tree house with spa — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb
A luxurious option, the house in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France, has a private jacuzzi. Built at 7 meters high, close to the medieval village of Mont-Saint-Jean, it has a balcony with a wide view of the region.
Tree house in Ličko-senjska županija, Croatia — Photo: Handout / arbnb
Unlike many of the options, this house located in Ličko-senjska županija, Croatia, doesn’t just have a bed and a bathroom, it has a full kitchen and a living area with a TV.
Tree house in Sexten, Italy. — Photo: Publicity / Airbnb
With good stewardship, this tree house in Sexten, Italy has a surface area of 35 square meters. The 3.5 meters high wooden structures were created according to modern bioarchitecture concepts. The structure has an independent bathtub and even a sauna and has a window overlooking the Sesto Sundial.
Tree house with bathtub in the outdoor area — Photo: Disclosure / airbnb
The house located in Nairobi, Kenya, allows for a nice bath in the outdoor area, with the view and sounds of nature. For those who are more shy, the house also has a pool, as well as space for a fire pit.
Treehouse in County Wicklow, Ireland — Photo: Handout / arbnb
Built on a hill in County Wicklow, Ireland, the house is entirely solar powered. To make the most of nature, the space has an outdoor kitchen and a balcony overlooking a farm.
Tree house with spa — Photo: Publicity / airbnb
The all-wood house in Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France, has a spa built into the deck. There is also a luxurious dining area.
Tree house in Eskilstrup, Denmark — Photo: airbnb
More like the houses seen in American movies, this lodge in Eskilstrup, Denmark, has a small space with a bed and shelves. Nature can be observed through the large window and glass ceiling.
House overlooking the sea in Greece. — Photo: Publicity / Airbnb
The house in Peloponnisos, Greece, is set amidst a pine forest, olive groves and valleys on the horizon. The building has 2 floors, with space for the whole family.
Tree house overlooking the sea — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb
In addition to the trees, the house in Tekirdag, Turkey, offers a view of the sea, ideal for those who also enjoy water activities. The building is on the property of a hotel, has 2 floors and all the rooms of a house: living room, kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms.
Inca tree house — Photo: Publicity / Airbnb
The house located in Cusco, Peru, has a view of the valley. In addition to the entire structure, for an additional cost, the guest can join a cooking course on a dish of their choice.
Tree house in South Africa — Photo: Disclosure / Aibnb
Despite the glass walls, the house in Mpumalanga, South Africa, is covered in Jacaranda trees, providing an intimate atmosphere.
Tree house in Hawaii — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb
In the climate of Hawaii, United States, the house built in the middle of a fruit farm will provide several options for relaxation, with an infrared sauna, outdoor shower and whirlpool.
Tree house in the United States — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb
For living with wildlife, the house is located on a reserve of more than 40 hectares in North Carolina, United States, close to the Raven Rock complex, a US government military installation.
