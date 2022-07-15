Healthtech: an alternative to the high monthly fees of health plans – Juventude Reversa

In the health plan segment, there are at least 34 healthtechs available in the market, with lower prices than those offered by traditional operators (photo: Reproduction/SCB) According to data released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in 2020, the life expectancy of Brazilians is 76.6 years. There is a certain discrepancy in this expectation regarding sex and social conditions, but do you think that health plans take these statistics into account? It seems not. When we turn 60, some health plans readjust our plans by up to 100%. The operators of health plans do not seem to take into account the decrease in the mortality rate caused by advances in medicine and health conditions. Ageism is the name of this prejudiced attitude.

Each unreasonable readjustment excludes a large number of Brazilians from the coverage of these plans. Many retirees and unemployed give up individual and family health plans, abandoning preventive consultations and resorting to SUS in the event of more serious illnesses. One more good reason to recognize the importance of the SUS (Single Health System) that serves everyone indiscriminately. The SUS does not finance political campaigns, but private health plans do, and thus ensure a more favorable regulation and profitability of the services they provide. The SUS, in turn, is structured on three pillars: universality, integrity and equity. Good for the Brazilian people! Providing health for all means guaranteeing and respecting the dignity of each citizen and producing a minimum of equality in an unequal country. In addition to vaccination, SUS guarantees the performance of medical procedures, blood and human milk donation, chemotherapy, organ transplants, among others.

Another alternative to the high monthly fees of health plans and SUS, whose service stations are always full, are healthtechs. Healthtechs – a combination of two English words “healh” (health) and “tech” (technology) – are technology-based startups focused on the health sector, with a focus on preventive, predictive, proactive and personalized medicine. According to the District Healthtech Report, there are 747 healthtechs operating in Brazil, standing out for their efficiency in managing medical records (25%), accessing information (16.7%) and in the marketplace (12.6%).

In the health plan segment, there are at least 34 healthtechs available on the market, with prices lower than those offered by traditional operators. The main companies are QSade, Sami, Alice and Kipp Sade. The healthtechs’ concept is prevention, promoting the follow-up of clients in order to prevent and avoid the aggravation of diseases. Much of the service is done digitally. They have a reduced network of contracted providers, avoiding the excess of exam requests.

Many seniors are still unfamiliar with the digital world, including access to social media, banking apps and video calls. However, the demand for healthtechs for health plans has increased, as well as familiarity and satisfaction with their services, according to statistics presented by the companies themselves.

There is concern about the financial health of these important and promising startups, as we have witnessed the difficulties that affect the sector in times of global crisis. Mass layoffs have occurred with some frequency. The individual risk of taking out a startup health plan can be high. Although access to good hospitals is offered, it is necessary to assess whether the startup has viable conditions to guarantee long-term treatments. The most evident signs of the financial health of these entities can be verified by the number of users and the variety of specialties covered. The more adherence to a healhtech plan, the more the risks are diluted. Just like traditional operators, healhtechs profit from healthy customers and use them to pay the sick bill.

Is it worth taking the risk of hiring a healhtech? I think so. In addition to financial viability, since monthly fees are 50% lower than those charged by traditional plans, we have to take a stand against the excesses committed by large corporations. We need to look for alternatives so we don’t become hostages to a system that can often be cruel when seeking profit above all else.