Heart attack and stroke are again the most common causes of death in the country after a drop in Covid cases

Covid-19 no longer leads the ranking of deaths from diseases in the country. With the drop in deaths in March, the coronavirus came to occupy the third position in lethality, behind heart attack and stroke. The information is from Estadão.

Brazil registered drop of 60.4% in the moving average of Covid-19 deaths since the peak in occurrences caused by the Ômicron variant. The decline was from an average of 895.36 deaths on February 18 this year to an average of 354.3 on Monday, 21, according to the most recent epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health.

According to data from the Transparency Portal of Civil Registry Offices in Brazil, in the week of March 16 to 22, strokes caused 843 deaths in the country, double the number of deaths from Covid, which stood at 421. Deaths from the virus were also exceeded by the 782 deaths caused by heart attacks.

From the week of January 16 to 22, when 1,976 deaths were recorded, Covid had been leading the ranking of deaths. At that moment, Brazil was experiencing the height of the third wave, caused by the strong circulation of the Ômicron variant and the effects of the end-of-year festivities. The peak was from January 30 to February 5, when 6,641 died from the disease.

In the accumulated result for the month of March, until the 22nd, Covid-19 also appears in third place, with 3,549 official death records, behind stroke, with 4,453, and heart attack (4,157 deaths). Since April 2020, this is the second time that Covid-19 has dropped from the top of the disease fatality ranking. The previous one was from October 17, 2021 to January 15 of this year.

The data were computed based on the date of death that appears in the registry, so the numbers may be different from those calculated by the consortium of communication vehicles and the one indicated in the bulletins of the Ministry of Health.

Ministry data indicate that there were 77.7% drop in the moving average of cases since February 5, when the pandemic reached a historic maximum of cases, recording an average of 183 thousand.

According to the folder, the drop is mainly due to the broad vaccination campaign against Covid-19, which made the immunizer reach 91.38% of the population over 12 years of age with the first dose, and 85.35% of the same public with the first dose. the second application or single dose.

“The Ministry guides Brazilians to take the booster dose. Research by the University of Oxford indicates that this increases immunity against the disease by up to 100 times”, he said.

