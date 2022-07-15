High inflation can cause a big problem for the FGTS

With high inflation, FGTS values ​​lose their purchasing power. Here’s how to ask for a fairer review

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Ethanol price plummets and excites drivers: Check it out!

With the inflation rate at 11.7% in the last 12 months, the purchasing power of Brazilians has fallen drastically. In this sense, the amounts released by the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) are worth much less when compared to previous years.

Faced with this reality, the review of the FGTS is on the agenda, which seeks precisely to adjust the value of workers stopped at the bottom with inflation adjustments. To calculate how much you could receive with the review, just use the data from the statements and apply it to the LOIT FGTS calculator through the website.

FGTS review

The right to review and receive the correct amount is in progress at the Federal Supreme Court, but there is still no deadline for voting. It is recommended that people already enter the request to expedite the process if it is approved.

Orders can also be made through the website with all the necessary documentation and other guidelines.

This review is necessary because the FGTS is adjusted based on the Referential Interest Rate, which is generally below inflation adjustments. When calculated, the values ​​point to a huge discrepancy.

Brazilian purchasing power

In March of this year, a survey carried out by CNC (National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism) showed that 90% of Brazilian professions had their purchasing power compromised by high inflation. Salaries, in this period, had an adjustment of 3.6% against 11.7% of inflation. Which means a loss in purchasing power of 8.1%.

Netflix releases new function and delights users

According to economists, for the salary to have a real growth, the value needs to exceed the inflation rate. This is not the scenario in the country. Currently, only one in ten professions can beat the rate.

To carry out the study, 140 professions were considered, representing 72% of workers.

According to the information found, the profession most affected was cleaning, followed by bus driver. Both careers had already shown a certain decline over the years and were strongly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

How is purchasing power calculated?

The General Market Price Index (IGPM) is calculated monthly by the FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas). It serves as one of the indicators of inflation in the country, and through it it is possible to verify the purchasing power.

If the IGPM data point to an increase, it means that the money becomes less valuable.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: fizkes / Shutterstock.com