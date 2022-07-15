Hollywood actor becomes hotel salesman after sex scandals







Armie Hammer and Lilly James in Netflix’s ‘Rebecca’ Photo: Playback/Netflix

The actor Armie Hammerbest known for his performances in death on the nile and Call Me By Your Nameis working as hotel salesman in the Cayman Islandswhere he has lived since he was accused of cannibalism and sexual abuse, in 2021. Since the scandal, Hammer has been released by the agency that managed his career, WME, and cut from productions such as Shotgun Weddingwith Jennifer Lopez.

“He’s working at the resort and selling timeshares. He’s working in a cubicle,” a source explains to the magazine. Variety. “The reality is that he is totally broke and is trying to fill his days and earn money to support his family,” the source added.

The former Hollywood star lives on the island to be close to his children. Hammer’s ex-wife, the presenter Elizabeth Chambers lives in the country with the children. In addition to his sales job, Hammer also reportedly spent time in a rehab clinic.

In early 2021, several ex-girlfriends of Armie Hammer accused him of abuse, as well as abusive behavior, rape and cannibal fetishes. An Instagram account leaked messages, claiming to have been sent by the actor. Los Angeles Police investigated the case for 9 months. Since then, the actor has not been formally charged with any crime.