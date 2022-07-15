Homophobia: Astronomers Ask NASA to Rename James Webb Telescope | Science

Wikipedia James Webb Telescope cost about 10 billion dollars

In view of the release of the first images made by the James Webb telescope in space, astronomers from several countries once again asked NASA to change the name of the instrument.

That’s because there are allegations that the former NASA administrator and US Undersecretary of State who names the telescope was an accomplice in the persecution against the LGBTQIA+ community in the country in the 1950s and 1960s.

The persecution became known as the Lavender Scare, and at the time there was a mass dismissal of LGBTQIA+ people who worked in the US government in the mid-20th century.

A petition was created and signed by over 1,700 people in the astronomical community for the telescope to be renamed.



“We demand that NASA’s next-generation space telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), be renamed. This new mission reflects the rainbow of possible universes that our community imagines, dreams and works for, and its name must reflect your future legacy”, say the people who signed the document.

On her official Twitter account, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, a professor of physics at the University of New Hampshire and one of four researchers leading the renaming petition, said she had a double feeling about using the James Webb telescope.

“As one of the people leading the effort to change the name, today seems bittersweet. I’m so excited about the new images and so pissed off at NASA Headquarters,” she said.

Some thoughts on the journey to #RenameJWST

the #JWST_HST_SciVI

and the total coincidence of my TED talk coming out today. As one of the people who have been leading the push to change the name, today feels bittersweet. I’m so excited for the new images and so angry at NASA HQ. https://t.co/aWyhiuHnvv — The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (@IBJIYONGI) July 11, 2022

In September 2021, NASA took a stand against changing the name of the space instrument. The agency said it had found no evidence to justify the telescope’s renaming.

Phil Plait, renowned American astronomer and writer, wrote on Twitter that despite the importance of the instrument that cost 10 billion dollars to build, it carries a negative imprint.

“The observatory will produce incredible science and stunning images, certainly like anything Hubble has ever done. But it is named after someone irrevocably linked to bigotry and homophobia, and on top of that NASA got it wrong in the way it handled the situation.” , he said.

The observatory will produce amazing science and gorgeous images, certainly the equal of anything Hubble has done. But it’s named after someone irrevocably tied to bigotry and homophobia, and moreover NASA has botched the way they handled the situation. — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) July 11, 2022

