Hospital confirms brain death of woman who fell off stretcher while undergoing exam in Porto Alegre | Rio Grande do Sul

A 67-year-old woman was confirmed brain dead by the Hospital de Pronto Socorro (HPS), on Wednesday (13), after falling from a stretcher at the Health Unit in the Bom Jesus neighborhood, in Porto Alegre.

The Municipal Health Department reported that the patient had an agitation while an X-ray was taken and ended up falling. The unit’s employees will be heard by SPDM, the company that manages the place.

Vera Regina Guedes was referred by the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) to the Health Unit after feeling a drop in pressure on Sunday (10). The diagnosis of gastritis came after eight hours and so the medical team wanted to perform a complementary radiograph.

The patient’s son, Leandro Guedes, says that 15 minutes later the team returned, turned off the lights in the hallway and left the mother beside him, justifying that the patients who were in the hallway needed to sleep.

Leandro said he was surprised by the attitude of one of the nurses, as he had an ice bag wrapped in a cloth to pass on Vera’s face. The professional told the patient’s son that she had a dislocation from hitting the bed rail.

“When I looked at the left side, the left side of her face, below and above her eye, there were bruises of great proportion, which easily, any layperson can see that it wasn’t a blunt knock on the bed rail,” he says.

After the Military Brigade (BM) was called by Leandro, a nurse and the unit’s doctor admitted that the patient had fallen off the stretcher. In the medical record, the fall is recorded as an “internal accident”.

Patient had skull and face fractures — Photo: Leandro Guedes/Personal Archive

Vera was then transferred to the HPS, where, according to her family, a CT scan identified a fracture in her skull and face. She went into a coma on Monday (11).