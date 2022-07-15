how many signings Ceni should win at São Paulo for ‘marathon’

After qualifying, the coach talked about the search for reinforcements that the team will have for the rest of the season

O Sao Paulo lost 2-1 in normal time, but won the palm trees on penalties and went to the quarter-finals of Brazil’s Cup. Coach Rogério Ceni, however, did not fail to look at the team’s next steps.

After the match, in a press conference, the commander was asked about the absence of the team and the search for reinforcements, revealed that investors should be used in the arrival of ‘one or two’ names, in addition to making comparisons with the team’s next opponent.

“The management is trying to see one or another player, I don’t even know if it’s my responsibility to talk, but even with investor money, because the club doesn’t have the money to make big investments. We need one or another piece, because there are players who only come back next year,” he said.

“But only one or two players so that we can reinforce the squad. And it can’t take long, because if you look at the 18th, you look at the Fluminense who, first, has a great coach, secondly, I see André, Martinelli, Ganso, Wellington, Yago play in midfield”, added

“We have Pablo and Neves at our disposal today, and many games, either Pablo or Neves. So, you see, Fluminense has many options. And we have to make some changes for this game. having an injury, beauty. At the moment, we have to take risks with some young players”, he concluded.

On the field, Palmeiras opened 2-0 in 12 minutes. Piquerez and Raphael Veiga scored. However, shirt 23 had a chance to ‘kill’ the game and failed. Veiga missed a penalty and failed to make it 3-0.

Soon after, São Paulo reacted. In a penalty suffered by Calleri, Luciano went for the ball, hit it hard and made it 2 to 1. On penalties, a tricolor victory by 4 to 3. Luciano ended up losing his charge, but Veiga and Wesley stopped in Jandrei. Igor Gomes went for the last ball and secured São Paulo in the next phase.